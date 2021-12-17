No Big Deal, Just Khloé Kardashian Posting Thirst Traps In Wake Of Bombshell Tristan Thompson News

The saga of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has seen a fair share of ups and downs in the past few years. The power forward for the Sacramento Kings has been accused of cheating multiple times on the reality star, starting as far back as 2019, when it came out that he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. However, Thompson was seen on the last seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians successfully attempting to regain trust with the mother of his daughter, True. It was all evidently for naught, though, because the couple broke up again this year after more cheating allegations surfaced. Yet another bombshell about her ex has dropped more recently, but no biggie, Kardashian is busy posting thirst traps.

Khloé Kardashian hasn't addressed the Tristan Thompson baby scandal publicly as of yet. Nevertheless, she appears totally unbothered by it all – if social media is any indication. In her most recent Instagram post, the youngest Kardashian sister opted to casually ignore speculation by freeing the nips (a bit) and showing off her hard-won abs to her 200+ million followers. See the carefully curated outtakes from the Good American ambassador below:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

To be fair, thirst traps are what the Kardashians do best in the face of controversy and drama. Khloé Kardashian’s sister, Kim, has likewise been non-stop with her own jaw-dropping body pics amidst the hoopla over her supposed Pete Davidson romance and her ex, Kanye West, attempting to win her back. Seemingly fathering another kid in the middle of a reconciliation, though, doesn't lend confidence that Tristan Thompson can win Khloé back, yet again.

The major Thompson bombshell entails not only him impregnating a woman he had at fling with, but that he also allegedly tried to buy her off. Supposed DMs between the two came out that suggest the NBA player offered the woman $75,000 to keep the pregnancy quiet. Thompson also seemingly insinuated in the messages that he is retiring from professional basketball after the current season, and therefore, the woman wouldn't be getting much money or fatherly support in the future. (If the child, who was born this month, does turn out to be his.)

Only a few months prior to the baby report, Thompson was, in fact, accused of cheating with a completely different woman named Sydney Chase. She confirmed on a podcast that Thompson had told her he wasn't in a relationship with anyone before they had sex. The athlete took Chase’s allegations seriously enough that he sent the podcast a cease-and-desist letter via his attorneys in May, prompting the remarks to be taken down.

Yet, if true, Tristan Thompson is evidently juggling quite a few legal and romantic entanglements at any given time. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian is concerning herself with more important matters, such as the best camera angles and filming her family’s new Hulu project. Although, she will likely have to deal with this situation alongside Thompson as it develops, considering how they still share a child together.