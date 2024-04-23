How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Feud With Taylor Swift Following 'thanK you aIMee'

While Taylor Swift’s song “thanK you aIMee” claims it doesn't have “any real defining clues” about its subject, the title of the track quickly piqued the public’s attention because the three capital letters spell out Kim. Many were quick to connect the song from Swift’s latest project to Kim Kardashian. Now, how the reality star allegedly feels about their feud following the release of The Tortured Poets Department has been revealed.

There are obviously lyrics in T he Tortured Poets Department that are heartbreaking and can make you cry, but there are also some seriously savage lines that could leave your jaw on the floor. “thanK you aIMee” as a whole left a lot of Swifties in shock, and their reactions to TTPD revolved, in part, around that song. Now, a source has spoken to People about how Kim Kardashian allegedly feels about all this, saying:

She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.

For reference, many believe that Swift’s lyrics allude to the drama between her, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , which started in 2009 when the rapper infamously interrupted the pop star’s speech and was reignited in 2016 when the “Famous” video came out.

In 2023, reports came out that Swift reportedly still had issues with Kardashian , and the “Cruel Summer” singer openly admitted in an interview with Time that what happened with “Famous” and the phone call “took [her] down psychologically to a place [she’d] never been before.” She went on to say that she “moved,” didn’t leave her rental house for a long time, and she was “afraid to get on phone calls.” Swift also explained that it made it so she “didn’t trust anyone anymore.”

So, the “Bad Blood” might still be flowing, and fans really started to think that when they heard lyrics in the TTPD track like:

And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you

Many believe that this moment in the song references North West. Throughout the song, Swift also repeatedly sings about how she “can’t forget the way you made me heal” and how she’s been working out of this mindset the subject put her in for a very long time.

According to the source who spoke to People, Kardashian does not get why Swift is still reportedly writing songs about her, as they said:

[She] doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt because this is an anonymous source. However, it’s unsurprising that we’re seeing this alleged reaction considering the history these two women have, how Swifties will go full force on Kim Kardashian’s social media if something happens, and how anytime something is said about these two together it tends to go viral.

As this situation develops, and if Kim Kardashian or Taylor Swift says anything directly about “thanK you aIMee,” we’ll be sure to keep you posted.