Swifties Out In Full Force On Kim Kardashian's Social Media After Taylor Swift Brought Up Kanye West Brouhaha

It seemed for a while like the feud between Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had run its course, especially with The Kardashians star saying complimentary things about Swift’s music in recent years. However, when it comes to the bad blood that started at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift proved that “you forgive, you forget, but you never let it go,” when she opened up to Time magazine about the infamous recorded phone conversation about Ye’s “Famous” lyric. Swifties felt called to defend the singer, and they’ve come out in full force on Kardashian’s Instagram, demanding an apology for her past actions.

Taylor Swift spoke candidly to Time about the “fully manufactured frame job” by Kim Kardashian , who in 2016 released clips from a conversation between Swift and Kanye West that appeared to show Swift approving lyrics about her in the song “Famous.” Swift was seemingly vindicated years later in 2020, when the full 25-minute video was released; however, the SKIMS boss continued to call her a liar on social media, and with those old wounds reopened, Swifties are letting Kardashian have it, with one commenting on a recent post for her SKKN line :

Lol don’t try to ignore the Time interview. Apologize for your past mistakes, a real apology, so everyone can move on. It's pretty simple.

Swifties also flooded the comments section with GIFs of the Eras Tour artist (much to the displeasure of several Kardashian fans), as people continued to disparage the reality star over her perceived lack of remorse. Others wrote:

She will never apologize, her ego is way too big. Mean girl, I don’t know what people see in you – theonly.kristinlee

All you are is Mean. – tlheim

For everyone saying fans/Swifties are being petty and dramatic. This is exactly what they did to her except 10 times worse. They were all in on it – nicholletapia

Idk why Kim's PR team would even attempt to post anything other than an apology right now. They really are coming for you Kim. – elledra

Girl really thinks she can ignore all the claims. – that_random_gurl4

Girl byeeee 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 – lao.castilloeriza

Oh yes, there were plenty of snake emojis popping up on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram — a nod to her infamous tweet that helped to tarnish Taylor Swift’s big reputation, taking her “down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” she told Time. The artist moved out of the country amid the backlash caused by Kardashian and said she didn’t leave her rental house for a year.

Taylor Swift would go on to embrace the snake, using it in the imagery for her 2017 album Reputation , which features a number of references that seem to be about the Kanye West drama .

The reignition of this beef comes at an interesting time, as Swifties are eagerly awaiting an announcement about the re-recording of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) . Could there possibly be some closure between her and Kim Kardashian amidst its release? The year has been a good one for the two icons. Taylor Swift is set to make over a billion dollars from her ongoing Eras Tour — and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film — while Kardashian’s SKIMS also added another billion to her net worth .