After More Details Break In The Kanye West And Taylor Swift Feud, There Reportedly May Still Be Issues With Kim Kardashian Too

It’s been 14 years since Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 VMAs, and it’s been 7 years since the two musicians and Kim Kardashian started feuding over the rapper's song “Famous” and the phone call that happened about it. Now, more details have emerged about that award show moment, the pop star has directly spoken up about the feud and how the phone call impacted her career, plus there may reportedly still be issues between her and The Kardashians star. Overall, these details seem to be shining a new light on the situation, and its long-lasting impact.

Amber Rose Shares Her Take On Taylor Swift and Kanye West's VMA Moment

This feud dates back to 2009 when Kanye got up on stage to exclaim that Beyoncé deserved the VMA over Taylor Swift, during Swift’s acceptance speech. Now, Amber Rose, who was his partner at the time, spoke about her ex and what happened, telling ET :

I don't want to say the wrong thing because I love Taylor Swift, she's amazing. Was he wrong for going on stage? Absolutely. Was he telling the truth? He was telling the truth -- Beyoncé deserved that award but you can't take it from somebody else.

Along with these comments, she also noted that this whole situation “wasn’t Taylor Swift’s fault.” Rose also claimed that West “instantly felt bad” after the moment, saying:

He instantly felt bad because it wasn't about Taylor at all, it wasn't like I think the media made it seem -- like he was picking on her and stuff. He wasn't, he was just standing up for Beyoncé.

Overall, she seemed to understand why the rapper did what he did, however, she also did not think Taylor Swift deserved it. Now, along with this new look at the 2009 VMA moment, the other major incident in this feud has been addressed directly by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Directly Addresses The Feud, And Names Kim Kardashian

A few days after we got this new take on the VMA moment, Taylor Swift opened up about how this entire situation involving Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has impacted her career. While Swift has been (and will be) releasing tons of projects with great success, when the “Famous” incident happened, she said it felt like her “career was taken away” from her. Speaking with Time , the “Cruel Summer” singer said:

You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.

This is a rare occasion for Swift, she has seldom spoken so directly about the phone call regarding the lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous." However, there have been moments where she nods to her feud with West (like she did on the Eras Tour earlier this year), and when she released Reputation (which might be re-released soon) , she seemingly called out West on tracks like “I Did Something Bad” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” However, this candid statement gives us a very clear view of how this feud has impacted not just her career but her life in general.

There May Still Be ‘Bad Blood’ Between Taylor Swift And Kim Kardashian

Following the comments from Rose and Swift, which combined cover the two major events that make up this feud, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian has allegedly not apologized to the pop star for the phone call.

The reality star has praised Swift’s music in recent years, saying she thinks her tracks are “super cute and catchy.” However, according to this report she has not apologized for the phone call regarding “Famous” and how Swift was referenced in it.

The report stated that there has been no apology recently either, however, apparently Swift is open to one if it’s done publicly. TMZ stated that since the feud happened publicly, the only way the singer will allegedly forgive is if the world knows about it.