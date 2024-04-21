Kimberly J. Brown Married Her Halloweentown Co-Star, And Of Course Took Sweet Pics With Best Pal Lacey Chabert On Her Big Day

It can be a pretty thrilling thing for fans of a particular movie when its co-stars get together in real life , and anyone who was a fan of the late ‘90s-early ‘00s Disney franchise Halloweentown is experiencing that now, as Kimberly J. Brown married her Halloweentown II co-star Daniel Kountz in a gorgeous California ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Amongst those friends was bestie Lacey Chabert, and of course the duo made time for a sweet pic together.

Fans of Disney’s not-so-scary Halloween flicks — particularly Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge — might remember that Kimberly J. Brown’s Marnie and Daniel Kountz’s Kal were enemies (albeit with a little flirtiness) in the 2001 TV movie. It apparently took the actors over a decade before they reunited and began dating . The pair made it official on April 19, with the actress sharing a beautiful photo from their wedding to Instagram :

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) A photo posted by on

The happy couple looked fantastic in front of the picturesque backdrop, the bride in a strapless white gown with flowing skirt as she and her new husband were surrounded by white and pink flowers. I love that they were able to incorporate their pooch into the festivities too!

In the caption Kimberly J. Brown thanked everyone who helped to make their big day so special, including the family and friends who surrounded them with love. That included Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert, who was responsible for her friend’s bridal shower in March ahead of the nuptials. Brown and Chabert seemed to be having a great time at the reception, hitting the photo booth to make some fun memories, as the former Disney star shared to her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kimberly J. Brown's Instagram Stories)

Lacey Chabert wasn’t the only recognizable face at the Brown-Kountz wedding. Others who joined them in the photo booth included actresses Briana Cuoco and Amy Davidson, as well as former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Manno.

This chapter in the love story between Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz was a long time in the making. Just like their characters didn’t think too highly of each other in Halloweentown II, there was apparently no romantic chemistry between the actors at the time. It wasn’t until over a decade later — when the two reunited for some comedy sketches on YouTube — that sparks started to fly.

In addition to those in attendance, plenty of celebs hit the comments to congratulate the happy couple, including:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Candace Cameron Bure: Congratulations!!🍾

Holly Robinson Peete: Congratulations!!!!!!

Ali Fedotowsky Manno: So happy for you both! Celebrating your love last night was SO MUCH FUN!

Willa Ford: So beautiful! Congrats!❤️❤️❤️

Michelle Trachtenberg: I’m so sorry i couldn’t make it. Love you!! 🍾🍾🍾🥂❤️

Amy Davidson: This song was absolutely perfect to watch you guys walk the aisle as Mr. and Mrs.!!!! And your vows had me a blubbering mess! Congrats my friends!