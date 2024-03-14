Former Halloweentown Disney Channel Star Kimberly J Brown Is Getting Married, And Her Pal Lacey Chabert Sweetly Threw Her Shower

Kimberly J. Brown has likely been part of your Halloween movie marathons ever since she starred in Halloweentown back in 1998. While her character Marnie and Daniel Kountz’s Kal were enemies in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, it's all love in real life as the two recently got engaged! What makes this happy news even more endearing is her pal Lacey Chabert threw her a bridal shower that only a Hallmark queen like herself could pull off.

Long before and especially since Lacey Chabert’s multi-picture deal with Hallmark started, the Mean Girls actress has been starring, executive producing, and creating projects for the feel-good channel. It’s all the more reason it was so sweet of her to take time off her busy schedule to plan her BFF Kimberly J. Brown’s bridal shower. You can get a preview of how beautiful this celebration was in an Instagram video the Hallmark actress posted below:

Doesn’t this bridal shower look so picturesque and totally Hallmark? As you can see in the video, Lacey Chabert really went all out filling the table with many shades of pink flowers and yummy cakes for the taking. With only one hour to set everything up, the venue was filled with big balloons, sparkly signs, and plenty of other bridal decor.

As the bride-to-be was all smiles at the event, I think it’s safe to say it was a mission accomplished for the Hallmark movie star. And you better believe the former Disney Channel star was more than grateful for her friend’s party planning as she posted this sweet comment:

You created a beautiful, magical, unforgettable shower for me so thank you from the bottom of my heart! Also your party throwing skills are unmatched 👌🏻❤️🌸 I love you so much!

If you’re wondering how Lacey Chabert became such a talented party planner, she plans to use those skills for an entirely new kind of Hallmark project . As part of the 2024 TV schedule , Celebrations with Lacey Chabert will put the American actress’s party-planning artistry to the test as she throws celebrations for those who’ve made positive impacts in their communities. Kimberly J. Brown also sent praises to her friend when she announced her new project on Instagram that makes these two scream BFF goals.

The story behind how Kimberly J. Brown ended up dating her Halloweentown co-star Daniel Kountz is truly just as cute as this party. While the two didn’t have romantic feelings while starring as enemies in one of the best Disney Channel Original Movies , sparks flew over a decade later when Kountz collaborated with Brown on YouTube comedy sketches. While the two may not act in film or TV projects together, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz’s on-screen chemistry still can be seen in the number of hilarious shorts on TikTok and Instagram reels .

Then, their love story went to the next level on June 22nd of last year when they announced their engagement!

While their wedding theme is probably not in the realm of their fun Halloween movie , their wedding day is still expected to be magical. In an interview with E! News , Kountz said he let his future wife call most of the shots with his biggest input being the cake. But, of course, he said his favorite part of the day would be getting to marry his partner with the cake being a second. Clearly, the big day is getting closer because of the bridal shower from Chabert.