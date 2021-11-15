Kourtney Kardashian Shares Grateful Post And Sweet Pics On Travis Barker’s Birthday

If you’re someone who happens to keep track of the hottest celebrity couples, then chances are you’re familiar with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two have been heating up Hollywood (and social media) since going public with their romance back in January. And after a year full of PDA-filled posts and coordinated costumes, the two are now set to walk down the aisle . Ahead of that though, Barker celebrated his birthday, and Kardashian marked the occasion with a grateful post and some sweet pics.

The Blink-182 drummer turned 46 this past weekend, and it seems like his fiancée made the celebration special. Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to drop the snapshots, which highlighted different parts of the day-long event. One post, which Travis Barker shared to his own stories, shows the two embracing in the midst of a snow-filled backdrop. In the caption, Kardashian also mentioned that she was grateful for the day her lover was born. Check out the image for yourself down below:

The musician also posted an image of his own, which showed the birthday cake that was prepared for him. It’s a sweet-looking treat and, based on the tag, he owes the culinary delight to his fiancée. Take a look:

Kourtney Kardashian put a lovely exclamation point on the day by posting a series of photos featuring both her and her husband-to-be. The snapshots aren’t as steamy as the ones one seen from the pair in the past, but they’re no less passionate. And in her caption, Kardashian said that she loves him “more than anything” and that he’s her “favorite everything.” See the message for yourself:

Of course, the birthday boy got a glimpse at his future wife’s tribute to him. With this, he responded with a sentimental comment in which he returned the affectionate thoughts:

You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU

Though the two have definitely been showing off the physical aspect of their relationship, they’ve also been proving that it goes much deeper than that. For instance, Kourtney Kardashian actually accompanied her love on his first plane ride following his 2008 crash. The drummer signified the moment with a sweet post, which featured an image of the two embracing in front of the plane.

Both have also taken to comparing their relationship to that of the lead characters of the 1993 film True Romance. This may seem a bit strange given the wild (and violent) events that take place in the movie, but it would appear that it speaks to the celebrity lovers. And they don’t seem to be paying much attention to any shade the comparison draws, either.