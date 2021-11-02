Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Shaded By His Ex Shanna Moakler After Wearing Themed Costumes For Halloween

While Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé Travis Barker aren’t nearly the oddball couple their friends Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are, they have had a high-profile and PFA-filled romance so far. Lately, the two showed off their interesting romance with new Halloween costumes, dressing as the equally unlikely couple of True Romance’s Elvis and Alabama. Now, Barker’s ex wife Shanna Moakler has shared some interesting and less-than-pleased thoughts about the costume choices.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a few impressive couples Halloween costumes this year --including a pretty sweet Sid and Nancy punk rock look --but their Elvis and Alabama costumes from True Romance had Barker’s ex wife Shanna Moakler speaking up about how weird the costumes are from her point of view. Apparently, the film holds a special place in Barker’s heart, but it’s one he has now shared with more than one person.

In an interview with Us Weekly , Shanna Moakler spoke up about her own connection to True Romance and Travis Barker. She revealed the film helped bond the two when they first got together, and it acted as a huge part of their relationship from influencing their wedding song to the pair actually naming their daughter after the movie’s lead female character. Here's the story in the former Miss USA’s own words:

What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.

It would be one thing if the former married couple and stars of Meet The Barkers had watched the movie together, but for it to be so deeply ingrained in their own love story and then applied to Travis Barker’s new one... well, I can honestly see the point. It could be that Travis Barker just loves the film and wants to have his own experiences reflect what he loves about it, and let his new boo in on the joys of the film. However, it is a little odd that Kourtney Kardashian would go along with it so enthusiastically if she knew it had been so important in his previous marriage.

They really went all out though. You can check out a photo of the two in the costumes in one of the many photos the two posted on their social medias below.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Shanna Moakler definitely isn't the only one who made the glaringly obvious connection, as there are plenty of raised eyebrows in the comment sections of the photos shared. Plenty of fans remember that True Romance was the theme of Moakler and Travis Barker’s wedding, as well as the fact that their daughter is named Alabama. It’s not hard to remember, as their relationship and family life was all over reality TV and MTV in the form of Meet The Barkers.

Whatever the reason for the reuse of True Romance, Travis Barker seems to have moved on pretty strongly from his marriage with Shanna Moakler, which ended way back in 2008, and he has even covered up his ink from the marriage with new ones for Kourtney Kardashian. Barker and Kardashian certainly seem into each other and happy together, and it’s hard not to root for love.

To note, Moakler has not seemed particularly gracious about Kourtney Kardashian in the past and there are always two sides to every story. One thing's for certain: though the marriage with Moakler has ended, Barker's love for True Romance still seems to be going strong.