Kylie And Kendall Jenner Recreated An Iconic Lizzie McGuire Look, But It's Sabrina Carpenter's Deep Cut Hilary Duff Costume That's What Dreams Are Made Of

Spooky season may officially be over, we’re still not over all the Halloween costumes celebrities wore this year . And I certainly didn’t have multiple major names throwing it back to 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie on my Halloween bingo card, but here we are! Kendall and Kylie Jenner delivered such a good recreation of the “What Dreams Are Made Of” scene that Hilary Duff took notice, but I need to give Sabrina Carpenter her flowers too for her creative spin on the Disney Channel classic.

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Recreate The Lizzie McGuire Movie, And Hilary Duff Responds

Both Jenner sisters had multiple Halloween costumes this year, and they were amazing. Kylie recreated two of Demi Moore’s Striptease looks and Moore approved. Kendall on the other hand had a Paris Hilton costume with best friend Hailey Bieber, who embodied Nicole Richie from their Simple Life days. On Halloween, the duo opted for a sister costume straight from The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Instagram . Check out how Hilary Duff reacted:

(Image credit: Instagram/Kendall Jenner)

Duff is totally right, the Jenner sisters really “nailed” the fits from the end of the movie! Kendall Jenner portrayed Lizzie McGuire after debuting blonde hair at the Academy gala last week . Kylie wore the green outfit of Isabella Parigi, who is a famous Italian pop star in the movie that Lizzie finds out she closely resembles when she goes on a trip to Rome with her class. The result was one of the most uplifting Disney songs , and fans who grew up watching the Disney Channel movie will never forget when Isabella says “sing to me Paolo!” during this scene.

But, Can I Get A Little Commotion For Sabrina Carpenter's The Lizzie McGuire Movie Halloween Costume

The Jenner sisters killed it with their The Lizzie McGuire Movie costumes, but I am even more impressed by Sabrina Carpenter for also pulling an unlikely (but iconic) look from the same movie. Check it out:

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

Only fans who watched the DVD on repeat know this Lizzie McGuire moment! In the same 2003 movie, Lizzie McGuire tries on a bunch of ridiculous outfits while being shown around Rome by Paolo, including a blow-up igloo dress. Sabrina Carpenter had the dress recreated for Halloween, and even had a friend dress up as Alex Borstein’s Ms. Angela Ungermeyer, who is the class’ chaperone.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Sabrina Carpenter perfectly captioned the post as “me November 1st”, to ring in the end of Halloween season. Fans were just as obsessed as me, with one person saying “this is kinda the best thing you’ve done” while another said “too iconic tbh.” That about sums it up.

Between this, her heart-shaped toilet , and Carpenter showing up at the Eras Tour stage last week, the singer really knows what dreams are made of. And she has a Christmas special on the way for those with a Netflix subscription on December 6.