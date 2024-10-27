Taylor Swift Totally Brought Sabrina Carpenter On Stage Amid Latest Eras Tour Stop, And Now I Can't Sleep Rewatching The Video Of Her Surprising The Fans

Swifties may think they know what they’re getting when they arrive for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (save for the ever-changing surprise songs ), but as she reaches the final months of the concert series, Swift continues to find ways to shock her audiences. We’ve seen quite a few artists make surprise cameos on stage, but I can’t get over Sabrina Carpenter joining her for a duet in New Orleans, mostly because of the most epic way they surprised the concertgoers.

The acoustic portion of the Eras Tour is a good time for Swifties to theorize about Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects , and they’ve definitely been doing that lately, with the artist seemingly dropping hints that the ”Taylor’s Versions” of Reputation and her self-titled debut album will be released at the same time . Fans got to take a break from all the clowning on October 26, as Swift flipped the script and sang part of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” before getting the Short n’ Sweet artist on the phone. Check out the adorable video below:

It turned out Sabrina Carpenter was in the building, and seconds after that hilarious phone call with Taylor Swift, she rose to the stage, and the duo performed an epic triple mashup of “Espresso,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Please Please Please.”

Taylor Swift harmonized with Sabrina Carpenter on the first song before taking over the second verse and transitioning into “Is It Over Now?,” a vault track off of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She then asked if she could “please, please, please” sing another one of Carpenter’s songs, and with the blessing of the artist, she broke into the third portion of the mashup. You can see the full performance below:

Sabrina Carpenter is currently on tour promoting Short n’ Sweet, and Taylor Swift made sure to point out that Saturday had been her only day off. The New Orleans crowd definitely already appreciated Carpenter showing up for the surprise, but that knowledge took it to a new level.

This wasn’t the first time the “Nonsense” singer took part in one of Taylor Swift’s surprise song sets. Back when she was opening for Swift in Australia, Carpenter appeared on stage in Sydney, where the artists performed a mashup of “White Horse” and “Coney Island.” It seems no one’s been more supportive of Carpenter’s meteoric rise than Swift, and New Orleans got quite a treat Saturday night.

The 14-time Grammy winner always has something surprising in store for the Swifties, and oftentimes that means someone making a surprise cameo with her. Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine joined her to sing “Florida!!!” on all three tour stops in Miami recently, and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce even got to play a role for one special night at Wembley Stadium in London.

