After Kylie Jenner Stunningly Channeled Demi Morre's Iconic Striptease Poster, The Actress Responded

The final 2024 celebrity Halloween costumes are coming out today, and wow, is it a treat to see what some of the most famous names in the biz have come up with! After Janelle Monáe decided to dress up as E.T. and Halle Bailey paid tribute to Halle Berry’s Bond Girl bikini look , Kylie Jenner looked to Demi Moore’s 1996 Striptease as a chance to wear her birthday suit for the holiday.

Why dress up when you can dress way down? Kylie Jenner recreated the iconic Striptease poster, and Demi Moore took notice on Instagram. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

On Halloween afternoon, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share her costume and it’s an awesome tribute. The above image resulted in Moore sharing the photo and commenting “love this!!” to show support for the reality star's Halloween choice.

Moore then reshared the original poster as Jenner had with the words “nailed it.”

(Image credit: Instagram/Columbia)

The '90s movie follows a former FBI secretary who starts working as a stripper after she loses custody of her 7-year-old daughter. At the time, Demi Moore made history by earning $12.5 million to star in Striptease, which made her the highest-paid film actress at the time. However, it was panned by critics and wasn’t particularly a box office hit.

While it may be underrated, it’s certainly iconic. And Jenner reiterated that as she also recreated one scene from the movie with the following photo of herself in a gold bikini:

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Her Striptease tribute is the second Halloween costume of her's this year. A day ago, Jenner also shared photos of herself as Barbarella, which is set to be remade with Sydney Sweeney . So, this year, Kylie Jenner was definitely ready to channel sex symbols in movie history, and she did so with some stunning photos.

It’s a particularly great time to pay tribute to Demi Moore, given she made one of the best horror movies of the year, The Substance. The film, which follows Moore as an aging actress, had critics raving , including through our own The Substance review , which gave it a perfect five stars. We’ve also been talking about the visceral self-love message the new Demi Moore movie has, so why not take a moment to pay homage to one of her other big roles from nearly 30 years ago?

With Halloween here, Kylie Jenner’s whole family is getting in on the fun too. Kendall Jenner dressed up as Paris Hilton alongside Hailey Bieber’s Nicole Ritchie from Simple Life. Kim Kardashian decided to dress up as an albino alligator (yes, really!), while Kourtney was the Bride of Frankenstein to Travis Barker’s Frankenstein.

However, we are really here for Kylie's loo, and given all the effort she put into her Striptease recreation, it’s great to see Moore’s sweet response.