Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby Wolf, But His Middle Name Is A Tribute To Beau Travis Scott

The Kardashian-Jenners have officially welcomed a new member into their large clan! Just a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner, the youngest of her siblings, welcomed her second child. It’s widely known that the famous family loves to give distinctive names to their kids. And Jenner followed suit, as her new baby boy will be known as Wolf Webster. While it's a pretty unique name, it’s the middle one that’s particularly sweet, as it serves as a tribute to Jenner’s beau, Travis Scott.

Wolf Webster’s birth certificate was recently obtained by TMZ , and the news outlet subsequently discovered the interesting tidbit. Per the site, Webster’s middle name is Jacques, which is Travis Scott’s birth name. This represents a bit of a change of pace when it comes to the Karashian-Jenners’ naming practices. Typically, their children receive totally original monikers and, in some cases, they aren’t given middle names. For example, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly didn’t give one to their eldest daughter, North. Likewise, Scott and Kylie Jenner’s oldest child, Stormi (who was almost named Rose), doesn’t appear to have one , either.

Regardless, it’s a great way to honor the fan-favorite rapper, who’s proven to be a committed and loving father. In the past, he’s been known to share adorable videos of his daughter, with one of them showing the little girl watching her father’s Super Bowl performance. There’s a lot of pride that comes with being a parent, and the Grammy nominee must feel an extra sense of it considering that one child bears his name.

Reports of Kylie Jenner being pregnant with her second baby first began to surface back in August 2021. As per usual, Jenner and her family ignored early rumors and waited to reveal the news on their own time. Jenner seemed to keep busy amidst her pregnancy, as the billionaire kept tabs on her business ventures (and posted a few of her usual bikini pics ). The months that followed the confirmation were filled with speculation, with many trying to decipher potential details from the star’s social media activity. At one point, some even thought one of her Instagram posts was a sly gender reveal .

Ultimately, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had her baby on February 2, and she marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post. In it, she confirmed the little one’s birth date and showed off a black and white shot of his tiny hand. The message was met with a plethora of congratulations from fans and celebrities. Kim Kardashian even sent flowers to her baby sister to celebrate her new nephew’s birth.

Given that she was with child in the recent promo clip, one can assume that Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy journey will be chronicled on her family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians. Viewers may even get to see Wolf Webster’s birth via the show. It’s safe to assume the Kardashian faithful are eagerly awaiting further updates on the show as well as a full photo of Travis Scott’s little namesake.