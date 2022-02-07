The Kardashians' New Streaming Series Finally Revealed Release Date In New Video

It’s been far too long since we’ve been able to keep up with our favorite famous family, and now we finally have a premiere date for their new Hulu reality series The Kardashians. Fans can at last look forward to seeing it on Thursday, April 14!

In a new teaser trailer announcing the April 14 release date, the Kardashian women are literally shattering glass ceilings as Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are shown bursting out of glass containers and strutting their stuff like the boss bitches they are. Check out the official date announcement below:

The Kardashians promises to give an all-access pass to the lives of these iconic women, and reveal the truth behind the headlines. The series looks to focus on work and family, as it will show the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses as well as the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs.

It was previously thought the three oldest Kardashian sisters would be the focus of the new series, including Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer and Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-filled romance with Travis Barker. The new teaser shows that we’ll also get to see Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and of course the momager supreme, Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner, one of those billion-dollar businesswomen, gave birth to her second child — a boy — on February 2, and I'm hoping we'll get to see some of that new baby love as well as a peek into how she balances motherhood and her makeup empire.

Along with featuring the newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, it appears Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, will also appear on The Kardashians, as he was seen at Kris Jenner's birthday party, where they were apparently filming for the new show. While Disick has thrown plenty of shade toward the couple in the past, he and Barker appeared cordial, and viewers will likely get to decide for themselves if it's just an act for TV, or if they really will bury the hatchet for the sake of co-parenting.

Speaking of co-parenting, Kim Kardashian has found herself in a world of drama regarding the joint custody agreement between her and estranged husband Kanye West. It's unknown how much of her divorce drama will be shown on the Hulu series, but I think plenty of fans are at least hoping to glimpse her new relationship with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The couple has been Instagram official for months, but despite Kardashian "spamming" her followers with bikini pics from her and Davidson's vacation, the well-endowed lothario was not featured in them.

Hulu recently gave us just a taste of what we can expect from the. Check out the teaser below:

The Kardashians came to fame on their E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered in 2006 and aired for 20 seasons. Along the way the family starred in multiple spinoffs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloe and Lamar and Life of Kylie. All of the family's projects have ensured their spots on our screens and in our headlines for the better part of two decades, and I can't wait for the next chapter.

While we wait for The Kardashians to premiere April 14, fans can relive the magic of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as all 20 seasons are available for streaming on Hulu. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.