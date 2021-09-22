Fans Think Kylie Jenner's Latest Post Was A Secret Gender Reveal For Her Baby

A new Kardashian-Jenner baby is on the way! After months of speculation that she was in an open relationship with on-again off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner announced on her social media that the two are expecting their second child together. But will it be a baby boy or a baby girl? Well, fans seem to think Jenner is secretly giving some suggestive hints on the matter through an apparent gender reveal post.

Recently, on her Instagram, Kylie Jenner revealed her brand's new line of baby products, Kylie Baby, which is officially launching later this week. The timing of the baby skin care collection pairs just perfectly with her own pregnancy But because she and her three-year-old daughter, Stormi, were shown to be wearing all blue outfits in the post, fans believe Jenner is slyly revealing the gender of the future baby. In fact, as a result, fans have flooded the comments with blue hearts and assumptions that she's having a boy. See the post below:

Kylie Jenner didn't exactly give a knowing wink and nod in the post. However, wearing all blue so soon after revealing a pregnancy is certainly a choice. At this point, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to confirm or deny fans’ suspicions either way.

The alleged secret gender reveal post isn't the first time Kylie Jenner’s fans have been speculating in her comments. A few months ago, in fact, they called out her and big sis Kim Kardashian for recycling old pics for Instagram content. They were right then, and there could be at least a 50% chance that they're correct in this case as well.

Aside from the curious blue color scheme, Kylie Jenner’s latest post also reveals that she's been a very busy soon-to-be mother of two. Jenner only just launched her new swimwear line last week, and it's shaping up to be a pretty major addition to her growing corporate empire. In her Instagram stories, she shared that the new business venture has been in the works for at least two years, and she's even been testing it on daughter Stormi. For those keeping track, that's a skincare/beauty line-turned-swimwear line-turned baby skin care line billion-dollar enterprise that Jenner is the figurehead of. Who would have thought?

The Kardashians, too, are seemingly doubling their efforts in the wake of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear became the official underwear uniform for the 2021 Olympics. She's also moving into the home decor arena, though it might conflict somewhat with the brand headed by her ex-husband, Kanye West. Khloe Kardashian has been doing a lot of sponsored social media posts herself this week, including for Zen Wtr, SKIMS, Candy Crush and a sweepstakes involving Scott Disick.

The self-promotion grind is never-ending where the Kardashian-Jenners are concerned. Kylie Jenner’s new baby makes the eleventh addition so far to the family’s next generation and, whether boy or girl, they’ll be inheriting quite an empire.