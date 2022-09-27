La Brea's Natalie Zea And More On How The Big Love Triangle Will Be Handled In Season 2

Well, folks, the time has finally arrived. We can finally return to prehistoric Los Angeles and meet back up with the sinkhole survivors on NBC’s La Brea, when it debuts as part of the 2022 TV schedule . The hit drama left fans with surprises in that Season 1 ending , and viewers now have lots of questions that we’ll be able to start getting some answers to. One thing that many are probably wondering about is how a certain love triangle will play out now that Gavin is in 10,000 B.C. and can make his way to his estranged wife, Eve, and his sorta best bud/her one-time lover, Levi. Luckily, stars Nicholas Gonzalez and Natalie Zea, and showrunner David Appelbaum, have some insight to share on that.

How Will La Brea Handle The Love Triangle In Season 2?

Even under normal circumstances, dealing with a love triangle where a woman slept with her husband’s best friend would be super tricky, so you know trying to work all that out while also attempting to survive a world with giant sloths and sabertooth tigers would be even harder. And, when CinemaBlend attended the show's panel for NBC's TCA press day with the cast and crew of the mysterious, Lost -adjacent series recently, stars, Gonzalez (Levi) and Zea (Eve), along with the series showrunner, made it sound like fans can definitely expect some explosive moments between the three:

At some point, this is all going to come together in a clash, and it's all about what you care about more, and will friendship win out over love. . . .But dealing with a lot of those kind of interchanges, it's something that's there's a lot of subtlety in it, but some big moments that put them to the test. Natalie Zea: Fireworks, baby.

Fireworks, baby. David Appelbaum: Fireworks, yeah.

I mean, I don’t think there’s anyone who’s been watching this emotionally-charged, sci-fi drama who didn’t think that getting all three of these people together would eventually lead to some intense moments. Even though Gavin (Eoin Macken) seems to understand that he wasn’t really there for his wife and kids as he dealt with increased visions of the past, it would still be very hard to forgive an affair, especially with your number one buddy.

With Eve having finally left Gavin shortly before she and their son fell into the sinkhole, it really will be a question of whether or not their desire to rebuild the bonds that they used to have will win out. This is particularly because it’s clear that Levi still has strong feelings for her, and vice versa, while she feels really bad about what she did to her husband.

Luckily, though, it does sound like the trio will have their heads in basically the right place despite the messiness of their connections in La Brea ’s longer second season . Zea continued:

I mean, I hope this isn't giving anything away, but I feel like we cooperate very well under the circumstances. You know, when, again, when the stakes are literal life and death, you tend to kind of put that bullshit aside initially, at least to make sure everybody stays alive. And then you get to toy around with, you know, emotions. But I'm very proud of how [maturely] our characters handle themselves.

As much as I’m ready for this love triangle business to be dealt with once these characters are reunited, no one wants there to be a confrontation when, like, a pack of prehistoric-sized wolves is about to attack. Their survival instincts keeping any romantic entanglement fights at bay is sure to cause even more tension , and I cannot wait to see all of it!