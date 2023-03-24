Lacey Chabert And Will Kemp’s Big Hallmark Reunion Movie Already Has Bloopers, And They’re A+

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango just wrapped filming a few days ago, but it’s clear Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp had a lot of fun on set. In fact, Kemp recently shared a blooper from a day filming the Hallmark movie in gorgeous Malta and the BTS moments he's been sharing with fans in general have me pumped about the upcoming movie.

Fans of Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp should already be excited about The Dancing Detective, as the movie will actually mark a reunion for the onscreen couple. They previously filmed a Christmas movie flick together, A Christmas Waltz, which is absolutely worth a watch and which also had the two stars dancing through their scenes. Clearly, they have a lot of fun filming together, as the actor’s post shows them looking serious for a scene and then totally goofing off.

We’ve already seen another behind-the-scenes moment from the scene in question, in which Lacey Chabert’s character is driving along with Will Kemp’s character in sunny Malta. While not a blooper precisely, it does show the actor goofing around and catching his co-star during a candid moment, leading her to flash her notable smile.

The new movie was only officially announced a few weeks ago, and in that time, the cast already headed to Malta, shot their scenes, and shared some of the gorgeous views from The Dancing Detective set. The nice thing about Hallmark movies is that they've filmed efficiently in pods since the pandemic, and the push from filming to a movie actually making it onto our screens does not involve a super-long turnaround time.