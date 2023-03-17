Lacey Chabert Shares More Stunning Views As Her New Hallmark Movie Wraps Filming Overseas (No Filter Needed)

Lacey Chabert is no stranger to going viral on Instagram, and she's been doing it again over the past few days with gorgeous looks at the making of her new Hallmark film. That film will see her re-teaming with her Christmas Waltz co-star Will Kemp, and the two of them, plus the very lucky cast and crew, were able to film the latest flick in none other than beautiful Malta. The whole experience has basically been a straight sell on why everyone should visit Malta right meow.

Today, Lacey Chabert said goodbye to Malta and she finished with an aerial view photo that literally needed no filter. The post follows a slew of additional Stories she’s shared to Instagram in recent days, all about filming in the gorgeous setting. She wrote, "Goodbye for now beautiful Malta. Thank you for your wonderful hospitality. No filter. So beautiful."

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert)

In addition to the aerial view, Chabert shared a slew of photos from the last day of filming this week. Some of them were with the cast, including her co-star Will Kemp. The two previously proved their onscreen chemistry with A Christmas Waltz (which is worth a watch the next time it comes around) and if this photo is any indication, it should be another winning pairing.

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert)

As noted prior, her new movie will be called The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango. It’s of the murder mysteries variety, and a lot of those Hallmark detective movies will film several flicks before moving on to a new franchise. (See Aurora Teagarden as an example, which got dropped after Candace Cameron Bure moved to GAC and is now being reworked with a new lead.) If there are more, I wonder if they will film in other exotic locations, or head back to Canada, where a slew of Hallmark productions film.

Upcoming Hallmark Movies Next Up: Winning Team (Hallmark) - Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m. ET What Else Can I Watch? Full List of Upcoming Hallmark Movies

For now, though, she has Malta as a backdrop and seemingly soaked in as much of the country as she could in the 15 days she spent filming there. It's becoming a trend for her, as she's filmed some recent Hallmark films in pretty fun locations, including shooting Groundswell in Hawaii.

She also shared one more pretty look worth noting.

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert)

Hallmark movies typically film quickly and efficiently (and in pods since the pandemic). Because of this, Chabert and co. only got a few weeks in the beautiful setting. Still, there are certainly worse places to set up camp and work. Plus, since they work so quickly and efficiently, it's generally great news for the fans of the network, since we probably won't have too long to wait before The Dancing Detective graces the small screen. We'll keep you posted, of course.