Lacey Chabert Just Reunited With A Mean Girls Co-Star, Other Hallmark Pals And I’m So Ready For Christmas Movie Season

Lacey Chabert’s life has sounded super spectacular lately. The mom of one recently filmed her latest Hallmark movie Groundswell in Hawaii and then she kicked back to the continental U.S. where she celebrated Christmas Con with fans. The Pasadena-based event united some Hallmark favorites, and it gave the actress a chance to catch up with some pals from the network, including her former Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett. Needless, to say, I have never been more ready for the Christmas movie season to begin.

In a series of posts this weekend, Lacey Chabert shared some fun looks with fans from Christmas Con, including some posts with some other Hallmark faves. Amidst these posts was an Instagram Stories reunion between herself and her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett. Bennett’s also been a staple on Hallmark in recent years, prominently appearing in The Christmas House and its sequel, and has some upcoming Hallmark movies on the docket.

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert, Instagram)

Lest a selfie not be enough, some official photos were also taken at the event, in which Lacey Chabert was the headliner and Jonathan Bennett was the host.

(Image credit: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

While a reunion makes sense given their shared Hallmark background, it’s still sweet to see the two Mean Girls stars catching up. This isn’t the first time the two have spent time together since Tina Fey’s 2005 comedy. They actually worked together several times on projects like Anything is Possible (2013) and Slightly Single in LA (also 2013). But, it’s high time for an actual Hallmark holiday movie reunion, just sayin.’

Jonathan Bennett wasn’t the only Hallmark star that Lacey Chabert caught up with. It’s Christmas Con so there were a slew of Hallmark stars on hand for the event. That included recent Hallmark defector and current GAC Family star Danica McKelle r and other notable names including Alicia Witt, Brennan Elliot, Andrew Walker, Cameron Mathison (who is also one of the names at GAC Family now), Ryan Paevey, When Calls The Heart’s Jack Wagner and many many more. Lacey Chabert caught up with many of them and shared a special BTS look behind-the-scenes at Christmas Con.

Notably, Christmas Con 2022 also held a special screening of Chabert's aforementioned upcoming movie, Groundswell, which will have her starring opposite Ektor Rivera. The screening was held at the Pasadena Convention Center and a slew of other Christmas-oriented names also attended on August 5.

(Image credit: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Honestly, as excited as I am for Chabert's Hawaii-set movie and all the details we've learned about Groundswell so far, really this whole weekend has reminded me that we are inches away from this season's Christmas movie schedule. It's going to be a big year for Christmas fans, with multiple networks to look toward.

For its part, GAC family has already announced that holiday programming will begin in earnest at the end of October. Tis nearly the season, and holiday movies can't come soon enough.