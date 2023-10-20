Lamar Odom Reportedly Reached Out To NeNe Leakes To Help Her Son, After Trying To Assist Bam Margera On Sobriety Journey

NeNe Leakes’ son, Bryson Bryant, was recently released from jail after he was caught with Fentanyl. Now, Lamar Odom is trying to help his friend out by reportedly offering her son treatment at one of his rehab centers, similar to how he offered a bed at his facilities to Bam Margera a few months ago.

The former NBA star launched Odom Recovery Group earlier in 2023, and it partnered with Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills. According to Radar Online , he is friends with Leakes and he offered her son treatment at his facility.

Lamar Odom is close friends with NeNe Leakes, and they starred in the BET reality show College Hill together in 2022. According to the article, the former basketball player hasn’t heard back from Leakes or her son, but he reportedly believes that his rehab center in California could benefit Bryson Bryant.

Why Bryson Bryant Was Arrested

Back in July, Bryson Bryant was taken into custody for drug possession, and on October 5 he was released from jail after posting a $6 thousand bond. He was arrested for possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering and/or prowling. A few days after that he was also charged with “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer,” because he told officers that he was his younger brother Brentt during processing.

Leakes’ son was sentenced to jail time because his “arrest triggered a probation violation in a separate criminal case,” per the article. Following his arrest, his mom explained that she felt “numb” about the situation. She also spoke out about Bryson’s struggle with addiction , saying:

He needs rehabilitation. He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed. As a mom just to watch it is…my hands are tied.

Now, Odom has reportedly tried to help his friend's kid out by offering him a place at his rehab center. This isn’t the first time he has done something like this either, as he tried to help Bam Margera out in a similar way earlier this year.

Lamar Odom Also Offered Bam Margera A Place At One Of His Rehab Facilities

Following Bam Margera’s arrest in April, Odom offered him a bed at his rehab center. It was reported that the basketball player understands what it’s like to struggle as a public figure and deal with addiction. After the Jackass cast member fled into the woods to avoid the cops , and turned himself in , the former Laker said “if he wants the help then I’m here for him.”

After that, it was reported that Odom visited Margera at the hospital, and in response to the rehabilitation offer, the Jackass star allegedly seemed keen on taking him up on it. It was also reported that he really wanted to get clean so he could be with his son. However, it was later explained that the skater-turned-reality star left rehab early to go to Las Vegas .

Following the news that Bam Margera had left rehab, Odom commented on the situation, saying:

Who you surround yourself with is critical. We are the company we keep.

Since then, Margera has said that rehab didn’t work for him, and he explained that he had been sober for over a month after meeting the “most phenomenal girl ever,” who gave him an ultimatum that if he didn’t stay sober, she’d leave.

It would appear that Lamar Odom is trying to help out NeNe Leaks’ son in the same way he tried to assist Bam Margera. As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.