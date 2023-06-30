Lamar Odom Comments After Jackass' Bam Margera Bailed On His Rehab Facility

The ongoing relationship between former NBA star Lamar Odom and Jackass standout Bam Margera has taken a dark turn. Margera has made numerous headlines lately duke to his personal issues, from his ex cutting off contact with their son after a screaming incident went viral to Margera being placed on psychiatric hold . Along the way, Odom reached out to Margera and offered him help, specifically in the form of a spot at one of his rehab centers. And Margera took him up on the offer… only now, it appears that Margera has left the facility, and Odom is concerned.

Lamar Odom has spoken out to TMZ about Bam Margera’s situation, especially after the Jackass star turned himself over to authorities. Odom immediately wondered if Margera had God in his life, though the TMZ reporter didn’t have an answer to that question. In that earlier video, Odom said the facility is waiting for Bam, just so long as he shows up. But now there has been a report that Margera left the San Diego rehab facility early, and Odom is expressing concerns over the people who are influencing the Jackass star.

Odom told TMZ:

Who you surround yourself with is critical. We are the company we keep.

News came out that after Bam Margera left Lamar Odom’s treatment facility in San Diego, he headed to Las Vegas , thereby sparking a number of Odom’s concerns. This is not the first time that Margera has checked into a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment, only to quickly depart. In 2022, Margera went missing after leaving a rehab center in Florida. He eventually was found and returned to the rehab center, only to leave the facility again.

In the TMZ article, Lamar Odom goes on to recommend a method that Margera’s loved ones can possibly use to lure the former skater back, and that’s his son, Phoenix. While this isn’t the safest method, as Margera has stated that he’d be willing to smoke crack until his son wa returned to him. All of this comes on the heels of Margera being arrested for domestic violence accusations , getting himself a face tattoo , and constantly feuding with Jackass lead Johnny Knoxville.

If Bam Margera follows his most recent patterns, he will return from Las Vegas and return, as well, to Lamar Odom, who has made it clear he is willing to help Margera, so long as the former skater wants to be helped. According to the TMZ article, which remains open-ended, Odom has said that he will start the process of reaching out to Margera and helping to find him. The NBA star and former husband to Khloe Kardashian says that he personally understands the struggle to stay sober.

We will continue to track the progress of this ongoing story, and the strengthening relationship between Odom and Margera.