Bam Margera No Longer Missing After Turning Himself In And Making Public Statement About The Charges

Bam Margera is a TV personality that has been a public figure for decades now. The Jackass star has been making plenty of headlines lately, due to a series of legal and personal struggles. Most recently Margera went missing in Pennsylvania after fleeing into the woods to avoid police officers. And after Bam's mother made a statement about the situation, he's no longer missing. Namely because he turned himself in and made a public statement about the charges.

This latest update comes from Bam Margera's Instagram, which featured a photo of the skateboarder/TV personality and a caption that offers his side of this latest controversy. He's denying wrongdoing in the conflict with his brother, as you can see below:

Well, there you have it. It looks like Bam Margera's fans and loved ones can relax knowing that he's no longer missing or on the run from any legal action. Instead, he seemingly faced this issue head-on, and is working with his lawyers. The 43 year-old Viva La Bam star went so far as to call the charges "false", and claims that he'll be filing his own defamation suit as a result of the ongoing drama. So while Margera is no longer missing, the situation is still very much ongoing.

The defamation case that Margera plans on filing is likely related to a string of tweets that Bam's brother posted, which alleged that he was using meth. Prior to him turning himself in, there were also reports of the Jackass star making "disturbing" call to his loved ones. Clearly this is a complicated issue, one that has years of history shared between the family.

While Margera is seemingly safe and not on the run, this legal shakeup with his brother is only the latest in a string of arrests and incidents. Just last month Bam was arrested for public intoxication, with some reports indicating the incident allegedly occurred in front of his ex and their son. He also recently got a domestic violence charge after a woman claimed Margera kicked her.

Bam has had a public battle with addiction, which is another reason why the public remains so invested in his ongoing journey and any controversies that pop up. His substance issues where the reason he was booted from Jackass Forever in the midst of filming. We've seen co-stars like Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O voice concern about Margera's health, with the latter recently posting and deleting a comment saying "you're dying brother."

Following his recent public intoxication arrest, Margera's loved ones reportedly staged an intervention, which didn't go as planned. Addiction is a truly devastating disease, one that affects the individual as well as their support system. Let's just hope that Bam is able to get any help that he needs, and is able to find a way to be healthy.