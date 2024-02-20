After Larsa Pippen Reportedly Hit A Rough Patch In Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan, A Comedian Took A Shot At Her

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship continues to be a topic of discussion amongst commentators. The high-profile pair really made headlines just last week though, during which Jordan and Pippen were embroiled in breakup rumors . However, it would now appear that the two simply hit a rough patch and are still together. But, already, the two find themselves making the news again and, this time, it’s due to comments made by a comedian. The couple recently attended a show together and, during the proceedings, a stand-up comic proceeded to take a shot at Pippen.

Over the weekend, the pair were hanging out in Miami Beach, where they were present for an event held by 10XLaw.com. One of the performers who appeared at the function was funnyman Greg Wilson, who spotted Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen in the crowd. Upon doing so, he couldn’t help but make a joke specifically forwarded at the Real Housewives of Miami veteran. As reported by TMZ , he specifically used a sports reference to poke fun at her:

Larsa Pippen is here with Marcus Jordan. You're a legend. You're the only person that's ever managed to fuck up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the same time. You're basically the greatest New York Knick of all time. You should be in their ring of honor.

For those who aren’t familiar with NBA history, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s Chicago Bulls had a fierce rivalry with the New York Knicks in the ‘90s. ( Jordan and Pippen – who haven’t spoken in years due to their reported feud – bested NY more than a few times.) According to the news outlet, the comments were met with a few laughs, though the vibe remained somewhat uneasy. This is, of course, not the first time either of the Traitors stars have been called out for their relationship.

Months after they were first spotted on a “double date” in Florida in late 2022, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were screamed at by a fan during an outing at a football game. The viral footage of the encounter showed the person referencing the tiff between Michael and Scottie when chastising them. Even more notably though, Michael generated buzz after he apparently voiced disapproval of Marcus and Larsa’s relationship . Marcus later set the record straight during an episode of the couple’s Separation Anxiety podcast, saying that his dad was joking at the time. However, when Larcus’ supposed breakup was reported , it was said that Larsa was “mortified” by the whole situation, which allegedly contributed to the split.

The specifics of what reportedly went down between the two are still unclear, but they seem to be on good terms now. Shortly after insiders claimed they’d parted ways, People reported on a Valentine’s Day outing they embarked on. And, most notably, the Bravo veteran was spotted wearing a large diamond ring amid that excursion.

Since they’re seemingly still together though, there’s a chance that further critiques and/or wisecracks like the ones shared by Greg Wilson could continue. The couple’s exact feelings on Wilson’s remarks are unclear, as of this writing. But, as explained, this is nothing new for the couple, who’ve navigated more than a few awkward moments together.