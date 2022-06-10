Legacies Is Bringing Back The Originals' Joseph Morgan As Klaus In The Series Finale, But How Much Will Fans See Him?

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of Legacies on The CW, called "This Can Only End in Blood."

The end is nigh for Legacies as the third and final show in the TV universe started by The Vampire Diaries, but fans didn't have to wait until next week's series finale to see the final battle of Hope and the Super Squad vs. Ken. The showdown happened after lots of fatalities, some fortunate resurrections courtesy of Landon in Limbo, and ultimately Ken's death. So, what's next now that the big battle is seemingly done? Well, according to The Originals' Joseph Morgan, Klaus will make a long-awaited and unexpected appearance.

Joseph Morgan, who of course played Klaus Mikaelson first on The Vampire Diaries and then on The Originals (both of which you can revisit with a Netflix subscription), dropped the reveal on Instagram Live. The video wasn't saved on the social media platform, but fans were quick enough to capture his message about the series finale of Legacies, and one shared it on Twitter. Morgan said:

A couple of things right now. You are going to see Klaus again, in the final ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it. You heard it here first. And I'll tell you something else, and I know a lot of you probably don't like this – this was never ever about a ship for me, or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter. Their relationship.

So, there we have it! Klaus will appear in the series finale of Legacies, but it sounds like fans won't see much of him if Joseph Morgan specifically said that he'll appear for "a fleeting moment" and "that's it." Klaus didn't appear in the promo that aired after the penultimate episode of the series, so it's possible that the show really only has a small amount of him and wants to save all footage for the big reveal... or Joseph Morgan made the reveal early.

Either way, I think it's safe to say that no matter how long Klaus is in the finale, it'll be pretty emotional after Hope and Aurora's exchange before Aurora's death in "This Can Only End in Blood." Shippers just shouldn't hold out hope that his appearance will have anything to do with romance. Of course, Klaus is quite definitively dead, so the big question is how he'll return. Morgan previously said that he wasn't interested in reprising the role because Klaus had a "complete story" and "beginning to end" from The Originals, so it seems likely that whatever happens will benefit Hope's story rather than change anything about Klaus' arc.

Plus, we have to account for Joseph Morgan's tweet last month, which managed to both partially debunk and partially support the possibility of him turning up before the end. He took to Twitter in late May (which was after the Legacies cancellation as part of what creator Julie Plec dubbed a "Red Wedding") to post:

First of all,I haven't seen any cast from the TVDU in years,not in person at least, I promise you that.All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy.Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes,Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead.May 25, 2022 See more

Now, if we take Joseph Morgan at his word about not seeing anybody from The Vampire Diaries universe "in person" for years in light of his recent reveal about his return, then it's possible that he filmed a cameo via Zoom or some other kind of method that didn't require him on set. (He has been shooting Titans for his new role on the superhero show.) And he reiterated that Klaus is dead, so his appearance in the finale presumably won't be a resurrection. But the formatting of the tweet that mentioned "hidden codes" also spelled out "FInALE" on the left margin, so it seems that he was indeed dropping clues.

For a Klaus-free glimpse of what to expect in the finale, take a look at the promo:

Tune in to The CW on Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET for the fourth and final season finale of Legacies, which will be the end of a TV universe that launched all the way back in 2009 with the first season of The Vampire Diaries.