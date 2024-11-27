How The Voice Paid Tribute To Liam Payne As Michael Bublé’s Picks Rounded Out The Top 8 Artists Headed For Live Shows
An emotional night for more than one reason.
Spoiler alert! This story reveals the Top 8 artists of The Voice Season 26 from the episode that aired November 26. Episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you’re not caught up.
It was already set to be an emotional night, with Michael Bublé being the fourth and final coach to choose the two singers to represent him on The Voice Season 26 live shows, which premiere on the 2024 TV schedule next week. There was no way of knowing, however, just how emotional it would be, with one of the crooner’s team members being assigned a One Direction song just over a month after Liam Payne died tragically at the age of 31. As the Top 8 contestants were revealed on the third night of Playoffs, The Voice also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the fallen pop star.
The Voice Pays Tribute To One Direction Member Liam Payne
When Team Michael member Shye was chosen to sing One Direction’s “Story of My Life” in the Playoffs, there was no way anyone could have known what the band and its fans would be going through right now. The Playoffs were pre-recorded this summer, just months before Liam Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third-story hotel room in Argentina on October 16.
Following Shye’s performance, Michael Bublé compared her to a different member of One Direction, saying:
It makes sense that Michael Bublé might mention Niall Horan — who has been a coach on The Voice twice, winning both of his seasons — but it’s undeniable that hearing a One Direction song on the show just hits different so soon after the tragedy. As The Voice cut to commercial, the screen went to black and read:
It’s safe to say that Shye did the 1D song justice, too, as she was one of Michael Bublé’s artists to advance to next week’s live episodes. So who else is still in the running to win it all in Season 26?
Michael Bublé’s Picks Round Out The Voice Season 26 Semifinals
In addition to Shye, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer chose Sofronio Vasquez to represent him in The Voice Season 26 Semifinals. Next week’s episodes will be live, allowing viewers to vote for the singers they want to see in the finale. Here’s what the Top 8 looks like, grouped by coach:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Jan Dan
- Sydney Sterlace
Reba McEntire
- Adam Bohanan
- Danny Joseph
- Jeremy Beloate
- Christina Eagle
Michael Bublé
- Sofronio Vasquez
- Shye
The talent this season is pretty high-caliber, and I might be so bold as to say I was surprised at some of the artists who were eliminated in this round (I really expected to see teenage phenom Jaukeem Fortson, for one). That's no shade to the eight above but speaks to the overall talent of the season.
Either way, if you want to ensure your favorite artists progress to the finale, be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, December 2, on NBC to check out the live performances.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.