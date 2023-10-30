Lili Reinhart Went As Harley Quinn For Halloween And Her Riverdale Co-Star Camila Mendes Had The Best Comment

Riverdale had its series finale this past August where we had to say goodbye to Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and the rest of the iconic cast. But just because the cast of Riverdale isn’t working together anymore doesn’t mean they’re without reunions. With Halloween coming tomorrow, Lili Reinhart showed off her Harley Quinn costume with her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes sharing the best comment.

Considering Lili Reinhart’s Riverdale character Betty Cooper had her good-girl side, dark Betty moments, plus retro Betty when her character entered the 1950s , we’ve seen a ton of looks coming from the talented actress. And she can pull them all off with charm. This year for Halloween, Reinhart was a blend of wickedness and smiles wearing her Harley Quinn costume. Take a look at this talented actress posing on Instagram as the mischievous anti-hero down below.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) A photo posted by on

In a dark background filled with smoke and fog, Lily Reinhart slays as The Suicide Squad member wearing the classic version of the DC character. The black and red form-fitting jumpsuit proves that jester attire can be incredibly sexy to wear during this spooky Halloween season. Reinhart tops it off with Harley Quinn’s signature pigtails, leather gloves, and jester hat showing she came more than prepared for this costume. I’m not the only one in awe of the Chemistry Hearts actress’s costume. Her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes had the best comment for it.

truly unfathomable

Yes, it is. The preparation you put into a Halloween costume shows how dedicated you are to the spine-chilling holiday. Lili Reinhart and her two Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch were betwitching last year channeling Hocus Pocus for Halloween . This year, the Riverdale trio stuck together again in the world of DC posing as Gotham City Sirens based on the comic book series of the three popular Gotham City female villains. Take a look at the flawless photo of these ladies down below.

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) A photo posted by on

Madelaine Petsch with her trademark bright red hair was born to wear the costume of Poison Ivy who’s the primary love interest of Harley Quinn. It looks like such a fun costume to wear with that emerald green leotard with vines stretching down to her legs. And then there’s Camila Mendes rocking the black jumpsuit, clawed gloves, and bedazzled cat ears for her costume. In her Instagram post, she made sure to point out that her inspiration came from one of the most memorable live-action Catwoman actresses Julie Newmar. The Batman actress brought spunk to the character in the 1960s as well as being quite the seductress towards Bruce Wayne/Batman. Lili Reinhart commented in Mendes’ post what she wished she could have seen her former co-star do in the costume.

Really wish I could’ve seen you do her sick move in that clip at the end.

Camila Mendes responded to Reinhart that it’s never too late. This year’s Halloween has been the opportunity for a lot of celebrities to strut their stuff. Chlöe Bailey went as Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen for Halloween wearing an armored corset accompanied by dragon eggs. And then, there’s country singer Kelsea Ballerini who took it upon herself to dress as Barbie wearing the doll’s unforgettable pink Western getup. If you need some inspiration for your Halloween costume this year, you can look back on costumes from the biggest TV shows or inspired by 2023’s biggest movies to get some ideas.