Ted Lasso, Wednesday And 5 Other Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Biggest TV Shows

With Halloween right around the corner, extravagant homemade ones might be out of the question this year unless you're a speedy seamstress, but there are still a handful of premade and easy DIY costumes that are sure to be a hit. Instead of going the Barbie route or building a costume around one of the biggest 2023 movie releases, consider showing love to some of the biggest TV shows of recent years.

There’s definitely a TV-inspired costume for everyone, too. Athletes? Ted Lasso. Halloween classics? Wednesday. Someone wanting to channel a ‘70s rock and roll musician? Daisy Jones & the Six. Keep reading to see how you can build some fantastic Halloween costumes around these shows and other hit series.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bring Some Positivity To The Scary Halloween Night By Channeling Head Coach Ted Lasso

From the moment Apple TV+ subscribers tuned in to Ted Lasso, they were hooked. While it's unclear if Ted Lasso will return in some capacity, dressing up as the beloved coach is the perfect way to honor the potential ending to one of the best Apple TV+ shows.

While Ted has several recognizable looks in the show, you can't go wrong with his go-to game-day fit. It's a fairly easy look, too. To bring this outfit to life in a believable way, you’ll need to start by getting your hands on a Richmond Greyhound windbreaker. Next, you’ll need a pair of khaki pants and a white visor (bonus points if it has the official Richmond logo on it). From there, it’s all about the accessories like Lasso’s iconic mustache and his whistle. If you really want to be the talk of the night, consider making a homemade Believe sign to carry around.

And if Ted's too optimistic for your taste, you can always channel resident grump Roy Kent. Just grab your blackest clothes and maybe a soccer ball and call it a night.

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Casual Stretch Khaki Pant for $30.10 on Amazon

Men Ted Lesso Jason Sudekis Brndan Hunt Blue Football Coach Track Suit Jacket for $84.00 on Amazon

Walrus Mustache Plush and Hairy Full Cowboy Costume Mustache Stick On for $14.99 on Amazon

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Greyhounds White Visor for $24.99 on Amazon

Sdmnsg-T 2 Pack Stainless Steel Sports Coach Whistles with Lanyard, Whistle Lanyard for Football Coaches and Sports, Referees, Loud Crisp Sound Whistle for Kids and Adult for $4.99 on Amazon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dress Up Like Wednesday Addams Or One Of Her Fellow Nevermore Academy Classmates

Since Wednesday was released on Netflix in November of 2022, this is the first Halloween fans can dress up as the iconic characters in the show. While there’s nothing wrong with celebrating Jenna Ortega’s incredible performance as the young Addams that almost wasn't hers, it’s always fun to be a little bit unique for the holiday. That’s why I suggest going as Wednesday or an anonymous Nevermore Academy student so you can create your own chilling backstory!

Putting together a dress-code-appropriate Nevermore Academy uniform is fairly simple, especially since there are a handful of readymade costumes to choose from. Make it blue, or if you’re really dead set on being Wednesday, make it black.

Rubie's Women's Wednesday Nevermore School Uniform Costum for $53.90 on Amazon

Rubie's Women's Wednesday Costume Nevermore Academy Uniform for $42.99 on Amazon

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Join The Fight Against The Dark Side By Channeling These Heroes From Ahsoka

Ahsoka might be one of the best Disney+ Star Wars shows so far. While the season finale left many questions unanswered (including if the team will need to recast beloved Ray Stevenson), fans are still waiting for word on whether the series will be getting a second season. Perhaps channeling the characters for Halloween will show Disney how serious fans are about wanting more Ahsoka in the future.

Like most Star Wars movies and shows, there’s a plethora of characters to choose from. Perhaps Ahsoka herself is calling to you. She has plenty of looks over the course of the series; just don’t forget her iconic headpiece!

Or, maybe Sabine is more your style. While some fans will no doubt go all out creating Sabine’s Mandalorian armor, you can also choose a more comfortable version of her costume — a hoodie, some black pants, and a colorful wig should do.

Hera is also an acceptable option, especially for anyone who is not afraid of a bit of body paint. Choosing any of these three will have you hearing “May the Force Be With You” more than “Happy Halloween.”

STAR WARS Adult Ahsoka Tano Costume, Halloween Costume for Women - Officially Licensed for $45.12 on Amazon

Roocnie Sabine Wren Costume Hoodie Anime Cosplay Jacket Star Rebels Shirt for $16.99 on Amazon

Topcosplay Women's Wig Long Deep Wave Cosplay Halloween Costume Wigs Purple Red Gradient Ombre Middle Bangs for $20.99 on Amazon

Adult Women Hera Syndulla Costume Hera Cosplay Jacket Pants with Headpiece Deluxe Battle Uniform Halloween Outfits for $135.99 on Amazon

Mehron Makeup Paradise Makeup AQ Face & Body Paint (1.4 oz) (Martian – Neon Green/Green UV) for $13.95 on Amazon

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Step Into The ‘70s Spotlight As Daisy From Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six was, perhaps, 2023’s most anticipated book-to-screen adaptation, and it did not disappoint.

When it comes to Halloween, any of the band members would make great costumes, but you can’t go wrong with channeling Daisy Jones. Grab a pair of patterned bell bottoms and a cute bralette shirt, and you’re in style. Or, go for Daisy’s stage look by getting a kimono. If you don’t have red hair, I suggest grabbing a wig, too, to really tie the whole look together.

Vivicastle Women's USA Boho Comfy Stretchy Bell Bottom Flare Pants in Multicolor for $24.95 on Amazon

Avidlove Lace Bralettes for Women Sleeveless V Neck Cami Top Spaghetti Bustier Corset for $21.99 on Amazon

Bsubseach Women Sexy Lace Crochet Open Front Swimsuit Beach Long Kimono Cover Ups for $28.99 on Amazon

QD-Tizer Ginger Orange Color Loose Wave Hair Replacement Wigs for Fashion Women Heat Resistant Synthetic No Lace Wigs with Full Bangs for $22.90 on Amazon

(Image credit: Hulu)

Channel Your Inner Chef By Going As The Bear’s Carmy

The Bear has become one of Hulu's best shows, and people have really become enamored by the world of Carmy's restaurant. The first two seasons have been nothing short of entertaining and eventful, and fans are hopeful it’ll get a third to answer some of the unanswered Season 2 questions.

Carmy is the inspiration for this low-fuss look, and all it’ll take is a white crew neck shirt, some black jeans, and his signature blue apron. You’ll have people saying “yes, chef” to you all night, but it’ll be worth it.

Bear Apron and Seven Removable Tattoos Set Sandwich Shop Chef Halloween Costume Cosplay Accessory Blue for $21.95 on Amazon

(Image credit: HBO)

It’s Fun To Be The Hero, But It’s Even More Fun To Be The Clicker From The Last Of Us

Though The Last Of Us video game has been around for a decade, the franchise is getting more love than ever before, thanks to HBO. Not only has the first season earned several Emmy nominations, but it’s also one of the best houses at Universal Studios Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood.

The obvious costume choices here are Joel and Ellie, but why be the heroes when you can be the antagonist? No, I’m not talking about FEDRA; I’m talking about the monstrous Clicker. If ever there was a time to channel the grotesque-infected creature, it’s Halloween!

For kids, there’s an entire costume, complete with a mask and body suit. Adults will have to get a bit more creative. While there are a handful of Clicker masks to choose from, creating the bodysuit might take some time. An easy fix would be to pair the mask with a Zombie-inspired body suit.

Vermeyen Last of Us Clickers Costume for Kids, Scary Costumes for Boys Halloween Cosplay Set for $19.99 on Amazon

Yulefly Last Us Halloween Scary Horror Masks for Adults, Full Head Latex Mask Last Overhead Mask, Mushroom Clickers Masks for $11.25 on Amazon

Morphsuits Men's Monster The Zombie Skinsuit, Large for $47.95 on Amazon

(Image credit: HBO )

Pretend You’re On An Lavish Vacation By Transforming Into Tanya McQuoid From The White Lotus

Considering The Whote Lotus' star-studded cast, the possibilities are endless when it comes to costumes based on this critically acclaimed and popular show. However, it only seems fit to celebrate Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya this Halloween since she is one of the most beloved on the hit show. Plus, she had an iconic look this season that is both easy to recreate and highly recognizable for anyone who tuned into the series with their Max subscription.

To start, you’re going to need a patterned pink dress. Preferably one with flowy long sleeves. The busier the pattern, the better. Once you’ve got the base down, accessorize with a pink head scarf and some big sunglasses. Fingers crossed, your night ends better than Tanya’s in the Season 2 finale.

BLENCOT Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Long Evening Dress Cocktail Party Maxi Wedding Dresses for $49.98 on Amazon

woogwin Women's Cotton Scarves Lady Light Soft Fashion Solid Scarf Wrap Shawl for $9.99 on Amazon

Joopin Polarized Sunglasses Womens Trendy Oversized Large Driving Sun Glasses Ladies UV Protective Big Sunnies Shades for $14.99 on Amazon

Ultimately, there are tons of fantastic TV shows to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect (and relevant) costume for 2023. Whether you want to be coach, zombie, or rock star there's something for you! So go out there this Halloween and have fun! And then come home and binge all the best shows from the 2023 TV Schedule.