Chlöe Bailey Went As Game Of Thrones’ Khaleesi For Halloween, And I'm Obsessed With Her Armored Corset And Dragons Eggs

Even though Game of Thrones ended four years ago, the stories of Westeros and the quest for the Iron Throne still remain a staple in pop culture. Between the success of House of the Dragon (Season 2 is on the way) and the adoration fans have for the OG GOT cast , there’s still a lot of love for the mega-hit fantasy. One way we see this fandom shown year after year is when people dress up as the characters for Halloween. This spooky season is no exception, because Chlöe Bailey dressed up as Khaleesi, and she looked perfect with her armored corset and dragon eggs.

Embracing her inner Targaryen, the singer donned gorgeous metal armor and a long platinum-blonde wig. She also made sure to have her three dragon eggs by her side. Check it out:

As you can see, Bailey’s costume is made up of a metal armor corset that features both gold and silver detailing. She also has full glam for makeup, luscious long blonde hair and long black nails. Basically, the singer yanked Daenerys into the 21st century, added a bit of her pop star flair to the look, and showed us her modern take on the Mother of Dragons. I’m so here for it!

Overall, this outfit is bringing me back to the early seasons of Game of Thrones , and Daenerys’ relationship with Khal Drogo. The best episodes of GOT include installments that show Dany rising into her power, especially during the early seasons, and I think Chlöe Bailey encapsulated the Mother of Dragon’s energy perfectly, all the way down to the dragon egg details.

While Khaleesi doesn’t have the legion of Targaryen dragons her ancestors do in House of the Dragon, she shows her power and potential by bringing the flying creatures back and becoming the Mother of Dragons. Bailey’s look includes the three eggs that become Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, which is the icing on the cake for this already epic costume.

Clearly, Chlöe Bailey loves an elaborate Halloween look, and I for one would love to see her takes on other iconic Game of Thrones characters during spooky season. I bet she’d absolutely slay a Sansa or Rhaenyra costume. This singer dressing up as the Mother of Dragons one year and the Queen in the North or the proper heir to the Iron Throne another? Yes, please. However, I’m getting ahead of myself. For now, we have this gorgeous Khaleesi getup to appreciate!