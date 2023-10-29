See How Kelsea Ballerini Just Won Halloween With Her Perfect Barbie Costume, And Hi Barbie

Halloween is in a couple of days, but many people have already been attending parties and sporting sweet costumes. Kelsea Ballerini, the country singer known for stepping in for Kelly Clarkson as a Voice coach, had her ensemble ready, and it’s inspired by one of the summer’s hottest movies. If you can’t guess, know that Ballerini decided to slay the holiday with a perfect Barbie fit. And may I just say it, "Hi Barbie!"

After the Barbie trailer showed its lead, Margot Robbie, sporting her fabulous pink looks, it was inevitable that fans were going to want to emulate some of those outfits. Kelsea Ballerini sure did, as she posted photos to Instagram, which show her sporting the cowgirl ensemble, and she honestly looks as they she just came back from Barbieland. (Thankfully, she's not subject to SAG-AFTRA's rules for Halloween costumes with this bold costume.) Take a look at Ballerini wearing that dazzling pink:

She could literally be Margot Robbie’s twin, based on these photos! As you can see, the singer is sporting a hot pink cropped vest with matching laced-up bell bottoms. Filled with luminous stars throughout the outfit and an accessorizing bandana and ten-gallon hat to top it off, this costume is incredibly similar to the fit from the scene in Barbie when she and Ken venture into the real world and try to blend in. But as we all know, the dolls don't exactly fit in all that well. That aside though, the "Miss Me More" songstress crushed this!

Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t the only one influenced by Greta Gerwig's flick. Many celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Rachel Zegler and more had A+ looks after seeing the film. Said style was also rocked by Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, and others , who essentially made pink the new black of 2023. Even Margot Robbie herself couldn’t leave her pink fashion ensembles when the comedy film wrapped up, as she busted out Barbiecore during the film’s press tour . You can’t exactly blame these women for getting engulfed in the fashion of the iconic brand, which is all about female empowerment.

Stereotypical Barbie may be on many people's radar for Halloween this year, but another costume idea inspired by the 2023 movie can be Weird Barbie, who deserves some love, too. She’s got her pink ruffled dress with spiked rainbow-streaked hair that’ll bring you a lot of attention. (Just be careful practicing your splits.) If you’re not sure you want to shop for a full costume this spooky season, the film's costume designer Jacqueline Durran, suggests embracing Barbiecore by using your creativity to buy bits and pieces to make your own ensemble. And if you're successful, you may just end up with an outfit as pitch-perfect as Kelsea Ballerini's.