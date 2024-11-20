Critics Have Seen The Merry Gentlemen. Does Chad Michael Murray Bring The Magic In This ‘Spicy But Comical’ Holiday Movie?
Netflix continues to bring the heat this Christmas.
Netflix is definitely having some fun this year with its holiday lineup. Lacey Chabert’s Hot Frosty provided some “cheeky, wanton lust,” critics said, while Christina Milian led the perfect holiday romp in Meet Me Next Christmas. Fans also can’t wait to see Lindsay Lohan return to the Netflix movie schedule later this month. Before that, though, we’ve got The Merry Gentlemen, which stars Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray in what looks like Hallmark meets Magic Mike. This flick is on a lot of people’s radars, and lucky for us, critics got a chance to screen the movie early to give us an idea of what to expect.
The 2024 Christmas movie features a tried-and-true story about a dancer (Robertson) who goes home for the holidays to help save her parents’ business. There’s no bake sale or Christmas tree-decorating contest this time around, as Ashley stages an all-male dance revue to raise the money. Unfortunately, according to IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson, The Merry Gentlemen isn't enough to satisfy even the most obsessed with Chad Michael Murray. She grades it a D+, saying:
Anna Menta of Decider is perplexed by Netflix’s attempts to rebrand male nudity as family-friendly holiday content, and the combination of Hallmark and Magic Mike results in a “uniquely sex-less form of sexiness.” But what we really want to know is whether we should put the kids to bed before or after we pour the wine and hit Play. Menta says:
Sarah Musnicky of But Why Tho rates the upcoming 2024 movie a 6.5 out of 10, saying that Chad Michael Murray tries his best to develop chemistry with Britt Robertson’s character, but Ashley remains pretty one-dimensional. Its fun male revue premise isn’t enough to make up for the lack of spark, Musnicky writes:
Isabella Soares of Collider gives The Merry Gentlemen a slightly better 7 out of 10, writing that it’s a bit of a spicy spin on the ever-present holiday romance but still hits all the clichés. While there’s a little more skin than you’d typically see on Hallmark, the dancers’ act is too hilarious to ever be considered sensual. The critic says:
Ben Gibbons of ScreenRant, however, agrees more with the first critic, saying that there’s not much that makes The Merry Gentlemen feel like a holiday movie, and the story isn’t all that interesting. The more lighthearted moments are forced and feel more corny than comical, but if you’re just here for a gyrating Chad Michael Murray, it might not be a bad choice. Gibbons rates it 3 out of 10, writing:
The critics are pretty mixed when it comes to The Merry Gentlemen, and it sounds like the strange combination of a G-rated TV movie rom-com and the R-rated Magic Mike resulted in a story that doesn’t completely satisfy either audience. However, I don’t think there’s anything critics could say to keep some viewers away, so if you need a dose of shirtless CMM in your life, this movie is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
