Critics Have Seen The Merry Gentlemen. Does Chad Michael Murray Bring The Magic In This ‘Spicy But Comical’ Holiday Movie?

Netflix is definitely having some fun this year with its holiday lineup. Lacey Chabert’s Hot Frosty provided some “cheeky, wanton lust,” critics said, while Christina Milian led the perfect holiday romp in Meet Me Next Christmas . Fans also can’t wait to see Lindsay Lohan return to the Netflix movie schedule later this month. Before that, though, we’ve got The Merry Gentlemen, which stars Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray in what looks like Hallmark meets Magic Mike . This flick is on a lot of people’s radars, and lucky for us, critics got a chance to screen the movie early to give us an idea of what to expect.

The 2024 Christmas movie features a tried-and-true story about a dancer (Robertson) who goes home for the holidays to help save her parents’ business. There’s no bake sale or Christmas tree-decorating contest this time around, as Ashley stages an all-male dance revue to raise the money. Unfortunately, according to IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson , The Merry Gentlemen isn't enough to satisfy even the most obsessed with Chad Michael Murray . She grades it a D+, saying:

It’s really saying something when the most peppy and heartfelt scenes in The Merry Gentlemen come from the grandmother character [played by Beth Broderick]. Murray and Robertson feel tired as leads, and while Murray is making it work onstage, the more conventional scenes all feel like they’re missing some holiday spice (among other things). At least this movie is pretty to look at, which is more than you can say about most Netflix Originals.

Anna Menta of Decider is perplexed by Netflix’s attempts to rebrand male nudity as family-friendly holiday content, and the combination of Hallmark and Magic Mike results in a “uniquely sex-less form of sexiness.” But what we really want to know is whether we should put the kids to bed before or after we pour the wine and hit Play. Menta says:

Don’t get it twisted, these beefcakes may be pretty, but they won’t be flashing anyone. They’re just taking off their shirts! And thrusting their pelvis. And stroking their crotches with Christmas lights. And, ok, fine, maybe very briefly flashing their ‘Naughty Elf’ boxer-clad booties. It’s undeniably sexual. And yet, somehow, the movie never strays from its TV-PG rating (a rating that generally means that content is appropriate for anyone over the age of 10).

Sarah Musnicky of But Why Tho rates the upcoming 2024 movie a 6.5 out of 10, saying that Chad Michael Murray tries his best to develop chemistry with Britt Robertson’s character, but Ashley remains pretty one-dimensional. Its fun male revue premise isn’t enough to make up for the lack of spark, Musnicky writes:

As a film with the hook of bare-chested men dancing to save a business around the holidays, The Merry Gentlemen knows the audience it’s gunning for. It’s me. I’m the audience. However, despite its witty title and shiny trappings, its embrace of the shallow also extends to its romance. For a movie tapping into the sensual dance stylings ala Magic Mike, the chemistry between the two leads is so stiff that no amount of stretching out can warm up this otherwise frigid start to love. And that’s not without Chad Michael Murray‘s best efforts.

Isabella Soares of Collider gives The Merry Gentlemen a slightly better 7 out of 10, writing that it’s a bit of a spicy spin on the ever-present holiday romance but still hits all the clichés. While there’s a little more skin than you’d typically see on Hallmark, the dancers’ act is too hilarious to ever be considered sensual. The critic says:

For those longing for more merriness in the lead-up to December's celebrations, this Netflix original is the go-to amusement to keep you company. It features a predictable love story with two charming leads, spicy but comical all-male performances, and a fast-paced plot that will pass you by. Beware, this isn't a groundbreaking watch by any means. It is just another cozy title to keep you in high spirits while you sip hot chocolate and control the urge to unwrap presents before Christmas Day.

Ben Gibbons of ScreenRant , however, agrees more with the first critic, saying that there’s not much that makes The Merry Gentlemen feel like a holiday movie, and the story isn’t all that interesting. The more lighthearted moments are forced and feel more corny than comical, but if you’re just here for a gyrating Chad Michael Murray, it might not be a bad choice. Gibbons rates it 3 out of 10, writing:

The story lacks depth or creativity, and the comedy is undercooked, but if you want a mindless Christmas movie with a vague Christmas-adjacent plot and some shirtless gyrating guys, then this movie is not the worst choice. For all the flaws and everything the movie lacks, it's a cheesy and goofy Christmas movie, and for whatever reason, that feels like it fits into some kind of brief.

The critics are pretty mixed when it comes to The Merry Gentlemen, and it sounds like the strange combination of a G-rated TV movie rom-com and the R-rated Magic Mike resulted in a story that doesn’t completely satisfy either audience. However, I don’t think there’s anything critics could say to keep some viewers away, so if you need a dose of shirtless CMM in your life, this movie is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription .