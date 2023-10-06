'Loki' 2x1 "Ouroboros" | Breakdown & Analysis Video

Marvel’s “Loki” Season 2 debuted on Disney Plus with a jam-packed episode picking up right where the finale of “Loki” Season 2 left off. In the episode, titled "Ouroboros," fans finally figure out where Tom Hiddleston's Loki ended up after Sylie kicked him through the time door. From there the episode raises all sorts of new questions. Follow along as CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell analyses all of the new information we learned and the larger implications for the future of the MCU.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:28 - Where…No, WHEN Loki Landed

03:20 - The Mystery of Kang’s Past at the TVA

05:19 - The War Room and New TVA Characters

06:57 - What’s Going on with Ravonna Renslayer?

08:42 - O.B. and TVA Time Travel 101

10:44 - Questions We Need Answered Next

13:37 - Characters We’re Keeping an Eye On

14:37 - Sylvie's Post-Credits Appearance

16:28 - Final Thoughts & Outro