'Loki' 2x1 "Ouroboros" | Breakdown & Analysis Video
Watch CinemaBlend's Marvel expert break down the first episode of Season 2 of Disney+'s 'Loki.'
Marvel’s “Loki” Season 2 debuted on Disney Plus with a jam-packed episode picking up right where the finale of “Loki” Season 2 left off. In the episode, titled "Ouroboros," fans finally figure out where Tom Hiddleston's Loki ended up after Sylie kicked him through the time door. From there the episode raises all sorts of new questions. Follow along as CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell analyses all of the new information we learned and the larger implications for the future of the MCU.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:28 - Where…No, WHEN Loki Landed
03:20 - The Mystery of Kang’s Past at the TVA
05:19 - The War Room and New TVA Characters
06:57 - What’s Going on with Ravonna Renslayer?
08:42 - O.B. and TVA Time Travel 101
10:44 - Questions We Need Answered Next
13:37 - Characters We’re Keeping an Eye On
14:37 - Sylvie's Post-Credits Appearance
16:28 - Final Thoughts & Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
