Evidence Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Working On Co-Parenting Following Social Media Feud

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not always see eye to eye when it comes to co-parenting , but there is reason to believe the former couple is making it work. Ye has voiced his displeasure in the past with some of his estranged wife’s actions, including letting now-9-year-old North have a TikTok account and not inviting him to daughter Chicago’s birthday party . More recently, the rapper was supposedly “very upset” about Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson taking 6-year-old Saint out for a day on the town. But recent photos suggest the exes are, in fact, working on their situation.

Only a couple of months after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended Saint’s soccer game together , the former couple was pictured at another of their kids' sporting events — North’s basketball game. TMZ obtained photos reportedly taken Friday, June 17, that showed the parents sitting one row away from each other at a gym in Thousand Oaks, California. Pete Davidson was not present at the family outing, and although Kimye reportedly seemed cordial, speaking to each other from time to time, eyewitnesses told the site they were laying low, not making a scene by cheering or doing much of anything.

The two appearing in public together for the sake of their children is a good sign that they are making the kids a priority . Co-parenting is famously important to the Kardashian-Jenner family, many of whom are not still with the fathers of their children. Kourtney Kardashian recently married Travis Barker after having three children with Scott Disick, and Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson, whose paternity scandal and breakup with the reality star was the main focus of The Kardashians Season 1 finale .

The Kimye sighting is especially encouraging following reports that Kanye West was not happy about Pete Davidson’s solo outing with Ye’s 6-year-old son . Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend of less than a year was pictured holding Saint’s hand as they walked around to different stores and ultimately ended up at The Cheesecake Factory. It’s easy to understand why West would be hurt by such an event, especially given that at the height of his social media feud with Kardashian and the former Saturday Night Live comedian, Ye told Davidson he’d never meet his children.

Things evolve quickly, though, and Pete Davidson has now obviously met Kimye’s four children (he's even tattooed their initials on his neck). He and Kim Kardashian seem to be getting increasingly serious, and although he didn’t appear on Season 1 of The Kardashians, it was revealed in a post-credit scene in the finale that Davidson was lurking behind the scenes at least some of the time.

Kanye West, meanwhile, has been quiet since ending the social media feud, as he said for the sake of the kids he would no longer make inflammatory statements, and that he would “go away somewhere to get better.” It’s unknown to the public what exactly that entailed, but it was reported that his team was looking for a behavioral treatment center “with a luxury component.”

Whatever help Kanye West is getting with accepting the situation surrounding his family, it’s encouraging to see the two parents coming together again in support of their children. The first season of The Kardashians has wrapped, with all 10 episodes available for streaming with a Hulu subscription, and if and when it returns, we’re likely to see more of how the former couple settles into their roles as co-parents. Until then, be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are coming soon.