Looks Like One 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 Star Has Announced A Surprising Pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 was a wild ride from start to finish and featured one of the most scandalous casts in the franchise's history. Now, though 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 making waves with its own controversies, a surprising pregnancy might pull fans back to the spinoff series' cast. And like me, they probably have plenty of questions about this one.

Ximena Morales, who fans will remember as the South American who dated Mike Berk, recently posted a picture on Instagram Stories (via 90DayFiancéNow ) of an ultrasound that indicated she’s five months pregnant. Check out the photo below, which seemingly confirms the pregnancy:

I’m not sure anyone who watched Season 5 of Before The 90 Days could've predicted Ximena getting pregnant, especially considering she told Mike during their season that it wasn’t possible. On the show, she explained that her first two pregnancies were so difficult that she had a tubal ligation in order to prevent any further ones. Obviously, it would appear that something changed, but what that is exactly we can only speculate.

There are likely some 90 Day Fiancé fans that are curious if Ximena is about to have this baby with Mike, and that’s understandable. Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 tell-all revealed that they got back together, but that was filmed sometime ago. In the time since then, we’ve learned that Ximena might have another man in her life, and InTouch reported in February that she and Mike were no longer together.

So what exactly led to the couple’s second breakup? At this time, it’s not entirely clear whether or not the TLC franchise will show that story or if it'll film another season. Considering Mike and Ximena got back together in the tell-all , I personally felt that their chances of getting another season were strong, though accusations of homophobia and racism against Mike and the fact they’re no longer together might’ve prevented that.

It’s unclear at this time how Mike Berk feels about the news that his ex-fiancé is pregnant, and one has to wonder if he’ll post any reaction at all. Mike still is willing to post jokes about his run on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, as evidenced by a recent Instagram photo in which he seemingly referenced sending money to his former lover.

It seems like he isn’t thinking about Ximena or, if he is, he isn’t posting about it online. Perhaps, based on how things went down between them after the first breakup, it's probably for the best that they’re not together and are both happy living their lives separately. And ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see if we there are new seasons with either of the cast members.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those with a Discovery+ subscription can watch Mike and Ximena’s season right now though, soon, those with HBO Max subscriptions will get to experience the franchise as well.