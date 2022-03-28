After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media , fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together , new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.

Yes, while audiences saw Ximena try and remove Mike from her house in Episode 515, it seems like he’s well out of the picture in some recently uncovered photos. 90day_fiance_gossip shared a compilation of photos and videos, which showed Ximena and her reportedly Canadian boyfriend at a birthday party. Those photos aren't currently on Ximena's account for public viewing, but a picture of her and that sparkling ring at her party sure is.

The pictures of the ring are surprising, and for anyone who watches 90 Day Fiancé, are surely a matter of interest. If that’s an engagement ring, it seems like things between these two are pretty serious. Then again, Mike also gave Ximena a ring, which she straight up returned to him in the latest episode. I guess it’s not best to jump to conclusions for this particular ring, but it does seem like these two are currently happy.

News leaked of a potential split between Mike and Ximena even before things played out so explosively on TV, and there’s reason to believe that split came after that one currently shown on Before The 90 Days. Additionally, it seemed like Mike was unaware Ximena had a new man, and that man appears to be the same one seen in previously leaked social media posts . One theory was Ximena was two-timing Mike, and his discovery led to their breakup.

I won’t rule out the possibility of Ximena having a side-man, though, given the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, it seems improbable Ximena would ever tolerate starting a relationship back up with Mike. He refused to leave her house for some time after the conversation, and even reminded her she’d need to return to her job as a sex worker if he stopped supporting her. As if that's necessarily a bad thing.

Mike also told her he’s the best thing that ever happened to her, to which Ximena corrected him and said he was wrong. Ximena very correctly said the best thing that ever happened to her was her children, who allegedly staged scenes of their affection for Mike at the request of 90 Day Fiancé producers. Mike eventually agreed to leave and stay in a hotel, but only after a promise he’d get to say goodbye to Ximena’s children and family the following day.

Like almost every 90 Day Fiancé story, fans don’t have every page of this story. It’s possible we’ll learn more about all of this in the tell-all, assuming it wasn’t filmed before all the drama. Otherwise, the only other thing is to hope for future spinoff appearances or more juicy details uncovered via social media.