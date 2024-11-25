I Just Found Out Luann De Lesseps Allegedly Made Out With Hugh Grant, And I Wish It Was During His Rom-Com Era

Over the years, the Real Housewives franchise has become a sensation, airing on Bravo and streaming for those with a Peacock subscription. One of the most iconic cities of the property is The Real Housewives of New York City, which is currently in its second season with a brand new cast. But the OGs still have a special place in the heart of fans, including Luann de Lesseps. And The Countess recently revealed that she allegedly made out with Hugh Grant, and I wish it was during his rom-com era.

Throughout her time on RHONY (as well as Welcome to Crappie Lake), Luann proved that she was an excellent flirt. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that she managed to make out with rom-com legend Hugh Grant. While speaking with TooFab, she shared a story about how she managed to connect with the actor in The Hamptons. After a friend spotted him at a restaurant, she was determined to meet him. In her words:

I said, 'Sit me right behind him.' I pushed out my chair real fast and I bumped into him -- flirting 101 -- I bumped into him and said, 'Oh I'm so sorry.' He knows who I am because I know Andy. I go, 'I'm so sorry. Can I buy you a shot I feel terrible.' He goes, 'Okay, but I'll come have a shot with you if you do one with me.' Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out ... heavily at the table! My brother was like, 'I can't believe you're making out with Hugh Grant', and I was like, 'Neither can I.'

Game recognizes game. While de Lesseps has had some notable issues with drinking, it sounds like shots and "accidentally" bumping into Hugh Grant was a winning combination. And in the end she got to live every rom-com fans' dream by making out with the 64 year-old actor.

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

While Grant recently made a horrifying villain in Heretic, he's mostly known for being a romantic lead in a number of beloved romantic comedies. Luann got to be a leading lady for a night, thanks to the steamy make out session she had with Grant. And it sounds like Andy Cohen might have helped them connect... even if he wasn't physically there.

Although he dipped his toes into horror recently, Grant's generations of fans will no doubt be pleased that he's returning to romantic comedies in the forthcoming movie Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. It's just too bad that Luann seemingly only got that one make out session with the actor.

Fans are currently wondering when Luann will return to reality TV, either in a new season of Crappie Lake or Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. One thing is clear: the new RHONY cast is seemingly here to stay. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.