Recording artist/actor Machine Gun Kelly had made countless headlines over the last few years. MGK and Megan Fox's relationship continues to captivate the public, he's also a very popular musician who is known for wild antics in his shows. Case in point: that time MGK climbed to the top of his music venue. Most recently there's been discourse surrounding his stage name. After Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be changing his name, here’s a rundown of what happened and where we are at. Although I have to wonder what Fox thinks about all of this.

Originally born Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly has been using his colorful pseudonym for years now. But now some fans think he might be changing his name to simply "Machine." The discourse seemingly began during one of his concerts, in a video posted on TikTok. Fans urge him to take the "machine gun" out of his name, at fear of it glorified those weapons. You can check it out below:

In this video, MGK asks other fan at his concert what they think, and they begin chanting "change your name." While this is only the opinion of one audience, it seemingly began a series of events that has the public actually thinking he's going to drop the "gun" from "Machine Gun Kelly". Considering MGK has punched fans at concerts, this is far from the craziest story from his career.

Chatter around this possibility got louder thanks to the artist himself. He reportedly attended a GQ event, where he asked photographers to refer to him as simply "Machine." Then MGK posted on Instagram seemingly confirming this name change. Check it out below:

While this seems like it might be a confirmation from Machine Gun Kelly himself, the situation has even more folds than that. As such, it's still unclear exactly where the Grammy-nominated musician landed on his professional name. Smart money says plenty of fans are going to be paying attention to any updates that come next.

Although MGK's IG post might have hinted that he's hanging his name, a report by EW claims he's doing nothing of the sort. That publication says he's keeping "Machine Gun" in his name, and will stick to the musical moniker he's been known for.

As previously mentioned, there have been countless headlines made recently about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who have been dealing with some relationship issues over the last year. It all started when Fox deleted their photos together over Super Bowl weekend, leading to rumors about infidelity. Fox and MGK have been going through extensive therapy, and have managed to reconcile. Still, there are question about when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's wedding planning will resume.

For now it seems like Machine Gun Kelly isn't changing his name, but we'll continue following the story. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.