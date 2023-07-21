Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Back To Wedding Planning After Relationship Drama
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship has been in a state of flux for months, but it looks like that's changing.
While being a celebrity is a dream for many, the realities of notoriety include some downsides. This is especially true when an A-lister is dealing with relationship issues, as it becomes a very public matter. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly no doubt understand this unique type of pressure, as they’ve been going through a tough time for months now. But they’ve been seemingly putting in the work, and Fox and MGK are reportedly back to wedding planning following their drama.
This celebrity relationship seemingly exploded over Super Bowl weekend, where Fox deleted their photos together before briefly deactivating her Instagram altogether. Since then Megan Fox stopped wearing her engagement ring, and the couple reportedly did a ton of hours in therapy. And according to a report by an insider to Us, that process worked and they’re ready to resume wedding planning. In their words:
Well, this is exciting. Fans have been anxious monitoring any news about Fox and MGK, who previously seemed enamored by each other. While the details of what went wrong remain a mystery, it looks like they’re moving forward as an engaged couple. And that includes figuring out what kind of wedding they want to have.
Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that wedding plans are set to continue, especially if you’ve been closely following the saga of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Even during their time of unrest, MGK cheered on Fox and attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party with her. And when it was MGK’s birthday, Fox sent personal gifts.
So how much have this couple actually planned their forthcoming nuptials? The same insider shared a tidbit in the same interview with Us, and revealed that it’s still super early in the planning stages. As they put it:
Prior to their relationship drama, the celebrity couple was reportedly planning quite a large wedding celebration. If rumors are to be believed, it was originally going to be an affair in Los Angeles with thousands of people invited. We’ll just have to see what comes out of their second attempt tying the knot.
While their personal life was being worked out, both Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s professional lives continue to thrive. The latter star will return to the big screen in The Expendables 4 on September 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
