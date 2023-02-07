Megan Fox Gushes About Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Humility’ After The Grammys

Celebrity couples have fixated the public for decades now, and this trend is showing no signs of slowing down. One pair that’s constantly making headlines is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who are known for the unconventional ways that they show each other love. They recently attended the Grammys , where MGK was nominated for Best Rock Album. And following the biggest night in music, Fox gushed about Machine Gun Kelly’s “humility” while going through the process of the Grammys.

As is the case for many rock stars over the years, Machine Gun Kelly is known for some wild stunts related to his music career, sometimes putting his body in danger in the process. But the Grammys are a different type of event entirely, and he recently was honored with his first nomination with the 2023 ceremony. He ultimately lost the award to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, with Megan Fox taking to Instagram to share how proud she is of her man. It reads:

Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award. Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever

How sweet is that? While Megan Fox’s social media presence can sometimes be a bit wacky (including clapping back at people every now and then), this latest post clearly comes from the heart. And her long caption shows how truly thrilled he was to see her partner honored at the Grammys in this way. Talk about a proud fiancé.

Megan Fox posted a series of images from Grammy Awards night on her personal Instagram account, which has over 20 million followers. While we can see the various outfit changes that the couple had during that night, what is the most moving is actually her caption about Machine Gun Kelly. Namely how much she believes in him, and is proud of how far he’s grown during their relationship. You really get a sense of how much Fox adores MGK, especially when she writes “I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you.” You can check out their Grammys looks below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As previously mentioned, Machine Gun Kelly ultimately didn’t take home a Grammy. But considering that category was won by rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, that likely softened the blow. Fox’s caption in her post also references the fact that he didn’t snatch a trophy that night, reading: "watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award."

This post already has over a million likes on Instagram, although the comments section seems to be a mixed bag. While some are shipping Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, others were confused and thought the caption sounded like a break-up. The couple has had some ups and downs over the years, so there are often rumors about them splitting up .