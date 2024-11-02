Hailey Bieber Went As Kim Possible For Halloween With Justin Bieber, And It's The Disney Throwback I Didn't Know I Needed

Sure, the beginning of November for many means it’s time to get ready for the holiday season, but here at CinemaBlend, we’re still not over all the amazing 2024 celebrity Halloween costumes . The Biebers are known to really bring it during the spooky season too, and even with a two-month-old at home, they didn’t disappoint this year, and we must discuss it.

Hailey Bieber dressed up as a Disney Channel favorite, Kim Possible! Check out her costume with Justin Bieber:

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Call her, beep her if you wanna reach her. As someone who grew up with the Disney Channel cartoon, which is currently streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription , I can’t believe we're at the point of throwing it back to the series. Of course, Hailey Bieber grew up with the show too, and looked to be having a blast embodying the adventurous teen.

Justin Bieber also shared more images on his Instagram, too:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) A photo posted by on

Justin Bieber, of course, was dressed up as Ron Stoppable, and it seems like their baby, Jack Blues Bieber, is dressed up in pink as Rufus the naked mole rat. These two absolutely killed these fits, and it looks like they had so much fun dressing up as the Disney characters. I had no idea that I needed the celebrity couple to serve with this throwback, but I’m loving this.

Also, it’s the first Halloween for Jack Blues Bieber! The couple announced their pregnancy in May , and Justin Bieber was reportedly at his wife’s “beck and call” while she was expecting. The couple welcomed their baby boy in late August, which had the couple “overjoyed” to be parents .

While being new parents has to be a big adjustment for the pair, it’s great to see them taking part in Halloween with these amazing Kim Possible costumes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Early ‘00s and Disney seemed to be a trend for celebrities given that both Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter had Lizzie McGuire costumes this Halloween. Additionally, Emily Ratajkowski paid tribute to Jennifer Lopez’s famed 2000 Grammys dress for her costume.

Oh, and Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes were inspired by Kim Possible too. However, in their case, Petsch was Kim and Mendes was one of the heroine’s opponents Shego. Take a look:

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) A photo posted by on

Kim Possible was on Disney Channel for four seasons between 2002 and 2007 along with all sorts of hit shows like The Proud Family, Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, Even Stevens and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Plus, The Biebers Halloween throwback comes as the House of Mouse has just brought back The Wizards Of Waverly Place in the form of The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which premiered earlier this week.

So, the nostalgic costumes feel extra fitting.

Any other early ‘00s kids feeling old, but very nostalgic, right now?