After A Man Is Reportedly Shot Outside Drake’s House, Police Provide Details

Toronto Police were called in for a situation last night, which reportedly took place in a residential area. According to reports, a man was shot during the early hours of Tuesday morning. It would also seem that said situation took place outside the home of noted rapper Drake. Since then, it’s been confirmed that the music star himself was not injured during the incident. And local authorities have now provided additional information on the matter.

The shooting took place around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a post from Toronto Police on X . Being more precise, it apparently happened at the corner of Bayview Ave and Lawrence Ave E. In time, the authorities made their way to the scene, where a man was found to have serious injuries. Per another report from the Toronto Sun , he was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital. As of this writing, a suspect has not been identified, as they allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.

While the identity of the victim has yet to be released, the Sun reports that he’s a 48-year-old man. He was purportedly hit with multiple gunshots amid what’s described as a drive-by shooting. At this point, it’s be said that one of the wounds he sustained was to his upper body. A source says that he was taken into surgery but that his injuries are not life-threatening.

As mentioned, Drake – whose actual name is Aubrey Graham – was not hurt amid the incident. However, it’s also unclear as to whether he was actually on the premises at the time. An insider did allege, though, that during these past few days, he's been in the Toronto area.

More on Drake (Image credit: Lionsgate/Cash Money Records) After Drake Used Halle Berry's Photo For His Single Cover, She Confirmed The Rumors Swirling Around It

The “Hotline Bling” performer has been making numerous headlines as of late due to a highly publicized feud. He’s had beef with Kendrick Lamar and, as a result, the two have been exchanging diss tracks in recent weeks. This wouldn’t be the first time he’s been engaged in such a back-and-forth. In 2021, he was engaged in a beef with Kanye West, during which he supposedly included a look-alike of Kim Kardashian (West's ex-wife), in a music video. By the end of that year, though, he and West settled their beef.

It’s worth mentioning that, as also noted in The Toronto Sun, the Canadian entertainer has been linked to other incidents involving violence in the past. In 2015, two people were murdered at the Muzik Nightclub during the afterparty of his OVO concert. 2018 saw someone killed at the rapper’s Pick 6ix club on Wellington St. And, in 2021, a woman reportedly assaulted a security guard outside his abode. At the time, she was allegedly armed with a knife.

At present, Drake’s home has been taped off, and the police have reportedly had discussions over when to allow people back onto the property. Authorities are also said to be looking for a motive in the shooting. It’s unclear as to when further updates will be provided.