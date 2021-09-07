Amidst Kanye West Feud, Did Drake Purposefully Put A Kim Kardashian Look-Alike In New Video?

Most know that Kanye West has been going through his fair share of drama as of late, and I’m not referring to his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. The Grammy-winning rapper recently reignited his feud with fellow musician and former friend Drake. The two have been in heavy competition with each other amid the releases of their latest albums. While the lengthy feud has mostly revolved around their work, it has gotten personal at times. And some believe this squabble has taken another personal turn, as it’s now being questioned whether Drake used a Kardashian look-alike in his latest music video.

Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda album finally dropped on August 29, while Drake’s highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy also landed on September 3. In the lead-up to their releases, the two rappers seemingly took issue with how close their drop dates were. This would eventually culminate in Drake dissing West in Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.” The Graduation creator quickly responded with a since-deleted Instagram post.

One of the singles from Certified Lover Boy is “Way 2 Sexy,” in which Drake is joined by Future and Young Thug. The music video for the song features a number of different motifs, ranging from an ‘80s-inspired workout sequence to a Rambo-esque segment that sees Drake wielding a machine gun. However, one portion of the video sees the rapper promoting a faux product called “Wet By Drake” alongside four models. And one in particular seems to bear a resemblance to Kim Kardashian. See for yourself down below:

During the course of the segment, the model -- whose name is Gallienne Nabila -- is seen getting close to Drake. She can also be seen saying the name of the fake fragrance in a sensual way. Some commentators seem to think that Drake is simultaneously taking a jab at Kanye West and poking fun at the dating rumors that surrounded him and West’s soon-to-be ex-wife.

There’s no denying that the model does look a lot like Kim Kardashian. However, we can’t say for sure whether it was indeed Drake’s intention to find someone who resembles her. If that was the case, though, it would honestly give the rapper a bit of a one-up over his rival. During one of his Donda listening parties, Kim Kardashian wore a wedding dress and appeared on stage with Kanye West. Reports recently indicated that West did this to take shine away from his fellow musician’s album. While the “Way 2 Sexy” video was likely shot a while ago, this apparent look-alike would serve as a perfectly timed comeback.

At present, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have a relatively solid relationship, as they’ve been spending time together both at public events and during personal rendezvous. Yet it was recently alleged that West cheated on her at some point during their six-year marriage. The Donda album is even said to include lyrics that allude to the assumed infidelity, a creative decision that Kardashian was reportedly not on board with.

We’ll surely be watching how both of these situations unfold. While Kanye West and his estranged spouse seem to be working things out, it’s hard to say if he’ll ever be on good terms with Drake again.