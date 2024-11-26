A Married 90 Day Fiancé Star Was Arrested, And It's Related To A Previous Relationship

When it comes to drama on 90 Day Fiancé, most of it involves married 90 Day couples who have split and pairings who couldn't even make it that far. Occasionally, however, the law gets involved, and as we prepare for more seasons and spinoffs on the 2025 TV schedule, a former star of the TLC franchise has been arrested.

Noted 90 Day Fiancé insider Shabooty has posted evidence and details that Ben Rathbun, who first appeared on Before The 90 Days Season 5, was arrested for crimes that involve his previous relationship, and not the one we saw play out on screen with his current wife, Mahogany Roca. Here's what we know.

Ben Rathbun Was Arrested For Failure To Pay Child Support

According to arrest records, Ben Rathbun was arrested on November 22 for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife. This would be at least the second time he has been arrested in recent years, with CinemaBlend reporting on an arrest related to a probation violation in 2022. A recent update on the booking website noted that Rathbun is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 26.

90 Day Fiancé briefly highlighted Ben's ex-wife and family before he went to Peru to meet Mahogany, who some suspected was a catfish. The two went back and forth, and there was a sense that Mahogany was hiding something more than we knew. Everything about this storyline had some sort of sketchiness that I wrote about at the time, but they were able to get through it and announced their marriage in early 2024.

Now, we'll have to wait and see how this recent arrest impacts his current relationship.

What Have Ben And Mahogany Been Up To Since 90 Day Fiancé?

90 Day Fiancé did check in on Ben and Mahogany on the spinoff 90 Day Diaries, and we learned in that special that they were struggling with financial issues. Ben said he was selling his blood to make money, so that might explain why he was arrested for failure to pay child support.

Beyond that, we also know from Mahogany Roca that she allegedly overdosed at some point since their first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, and she is OK today.

It also appears that the TLC franchise isn't giving them a lot of opportunities to appear in spinoffs as of late. This could be a sign that the network does not want to work with them as much. This is only speculation, however, and they could still show up on a 2025 spinoff.

For now, those with a Max subscription can revisit Ben Rathbun's original run in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Plus, with the recent news that a major 90 Day star might be finishing out their run on the show, it may be worth looking back at past cast members to see who could fill the void once that cast member is gone.