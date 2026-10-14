Yellowjackets' Season 4 Trailer Has Me Thinking One Of The Most Annoying Mysteries Will Finally Get Solved

Showtime is known for making cutting-edge series, and I've watched plenty of the network's shows over the years. My favorite in recent memory has to be Yellowjackets, thanks to its stacked cast and insane, cannibalistic story. The fourth and final season of Yellowjackets will premiere shortly on the network (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and we just got our first teaser. I personally think that it might have hinted that the most annoying mystery could finally be solved. Let's break it all down.

The Yellowjackets Season 4 teaser can be seen above, and focuses largely on the titular soccer team grappling with the reality of being rescued. We see the teen characters being interviewed about what happened in the wilderness, where an unseen character asks the following:

Is there anyone else out there we should be looking for?

Lottie's silent response to this question is chilling, and I immediately thought of an unsolved mystery that's been lingering in the show. Namely, what the heck happened to Crystal/Kristen? That character was seemingly killed by Misty back in Season 2, after Samantha Hanratty pushed her off a cliff. But her body ended up missing, and there's been questions about whether or not she actually died or not.

Crystal was briefly mentioned in Season 3, but we haven't been given any real closure regarding the character. I was worried that we might never get any answers, but this line of dialogue from the final season's trailer feels intentional. That, or the show is just trolling us.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Yellowjackets is known for its years-long mysteries, and it should be interesting to see how much closure we're given in the fourth and final season. The Season 3 finale finally revealed the identity of Pit Girl, but there are plenty more questions that are still lingering about the Emmy-nominated series. That includes the truth about Crystal's (presumed) dead body.

Fans also want some answers about the mysterious No-Eyes man, a seemingly supernatural figure who has haunted Taissa in particular. Additionally, folks are wondering about the Hunter who owned the cabin and was shown during Jackie's death scene. Then there's the question of whether or not there was something supernatural about the wilderness, or if it was all just shared psychosis.

(Image credit: Showtime)

The pressure is on for the series to stick the landing, and join the ranks of TV shows that actually ended well. Clearly there are a ton of lingering questions about the series, and only time will tell if we get a satisfying conclusion to these loose threads.

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Luckily for fans of the series, Yellowjackets Season 4 will premiere shortly on November 20th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The stakes are high, but I can't wait for the series to return to my TV one last time.