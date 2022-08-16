Bikini Posts, Martha Stewart Rumors And Idaho: What’s Going On With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Post Breakup?

As reported nearly two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up following a nine-month relationship. The couple, who were said to be trying their best to make things work, allegedly split because they couldn’t maintain a romance amid their busy schedules. The breakup (which was roasted by Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West) , has unsurprisingly been a major topic of conversation. But what may be even more interesting is the aftermath, which apparently includes bikini posts, a trip to Idaho and even Martha Stewart-related rumors. So what exactly is going on in the wake of the split?

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Chilled Out With Her Family In Idaho Post Breakup

The Kardashian-Jenner family is definitely known for taking sweet vacays, and it looks like one of their latest was the perfect escape for Kim Kardashian. The reality TV brood was in Idaho this past weekend, according to ET , and it looks like the SKIMS founder enjoyed herself. She reportedly took a boat ride while in Coeur d'Alene and, per her Instagram stories, she got to ride the waves with a wakeboard and explore a beautiful-looking forest.

This sounds like a pretty good way to recharge one’s batteries following a breakup. Of course, that’s not the only thing the Kardashians star is doing in the wake of the split. She’s also taken to a tried-and-true practice that her devoted social media followers are more than familiar with.

Kim Kardashian Dropped Some Steamy Bikini Posts From The Gym

Kim Kardashian graced her devoted fans with a new post featuring a slew of bikini pics. In the Instagram post, the star also sported thigh-high boots, a true fitness fashion statement. Now, I’m not sure how effective said footwear is when it comes to working out, but she looks good nonetheless, I suppose? Check out the snapshots for yourself down below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If there’s anything that’s true in this world, it’s that Kim Kardashian loves an adventure and a good bikini pic. Just a few months ago, Kardashian was “spamming” them while on vacation with Pete Davidson . And speaking of Davidson, the former Saturday Night Live star has found himself connected to Martha Stewart in a pretty interesting way following the breakup.

Martha Stewart Responds To Idea Of Starting A Relationship With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has dated quite a few people in his time. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor are just a few of the women he’s been with aside from the reality TV queen. But could Martha Stewart be the next to strike up a romance with him? A viral meme seemed to suggest that the 28-year-old could get with Stewart, as they were spotted holding hands at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. DailyMail caught up with the 81-year-old businesswoman, who laughed and said:

Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.

They’d certainly be an interesting romantic pairing, that’s for sure. But based on Martha Stewart’s comments, the only love they have for each other is akin to the bond between a parent and child. (And let’s be honest, could the comic even handle Stewart?)

Though Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer together, it’s said that the two are still friends. That could help to soothe the awkwardness that typically accompanies a breakup. Kardashian is clearly living her best life post split and, hopefully, Davidson will do the same moving forward.