Danny Masterson Calls Out Leah Remini, His Ex-Lawyer And More In New Filing To Overturn Rape Conviction
The former actor was convicted over two years ago.
Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of forcible rape back in 2023, and he was ultimately sentenced to 30 years in prison. At present, the former actor is serving time at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. However, the That ‘70s Show alum is now looking to have that conviction overturned, per a recent legal filing. In those legal documents, Masterson not only blames his former lawyer for the verdict he received but also calls out Leah Remini and others.
This 183-page petition for habeas corpus was filed on Monday, November 17 and, in it, 49-year-old Danny Masterson along with his new lawyer, Eric S. Multhaup called out former Church of Scientology member Leah Remini due to her connection with the case. According to Deadline, Masterson – who was a member of the church – accused Remini of stoking up the police investigation. The King of Queens alum also attended Masterson’s trial but, contrary to speculation, she did not end up testifying.
An opponent of the aforementioned religion in recent years, Remini also produced the acclaimed series Scientology and the Aftermath series, which is mentioned in the filing. Her supposed connection to Masterson’s legal fate is laid out as follows in the petition:
Within the filing, Danny Masterson’s former attorney, Philip K Cohen, is criticized for the approach he took amid the trials. Masterson takes issue with Cohen, in part for “resting without presenting defense evidence” in initial rape trial and the one that preceded it (which was brought about when a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial). With that, Masterson’s filing also reads:
Per Masterson’s filing, he’s also of the belief that he “would have very likely obtained an acquittal but for counsel’s failure to exercise due diligence and make an informed decision whether to present an affirmative defense.” Cohen isn’t the only legal official to be named in this filing either, as Judge Charlaine Olmedo was named as well. During the first trial, Judge Olmedo notably criticized the opening remarks relating to Scientology, and she’s now been accused of displaying bias amid the proceedings.
The former Ranch star also took issue with the way in which the Church of Scientology as a whole played into his case. In his petition, it’s alleged that the church was portrayed “as a villainous force that had discouraged the complaining witnesses from reporting their allegations of rape to the police.” Before being charged with rape in 2020, Masterson was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, who claimed the assaults took place between 2001 and 2003. The two women he was convicted of raping were members of the church when the incidents reportedly took place.
Danny Masterson was moved to Men’s Colony in 2024, with reports initially indicating that the move was initiated for his well-being. However, it was later reported that he was lawfully meant to be there in the first place. That location is where he’ll remain amid his attempt to have his conviction overturned.
