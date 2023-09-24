I Was Surprised Matthew McConaughey Was Uninterested In Seeing If He’s Really Related To Woody Harrelson, But He Actually Explained Why In The Past

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are best buddies for life. They starred opposite each other on HBO’s True Detective, and have often enjoyed traveling together with their families, and shouting each other out on their birthdays. While they may be brothers by choice — each one's kids even refer to the opposite actor as “uncle” — they also may be brothers by blood. Both have revealed that there is a possibility that they may share a father. While I definitely want a definitive answer to this, McConaughey apparently doesn’t, and he’s explained why in past interviews.

The Dallas Buyers Club star recently sat down with E! News to discuss his new children’s book, "Just Because." When the conversation turned to Woody Harrelson, McConaughey was shown a video featuring longtime talk show host and paternity "expert" Maury Povich, who offered to come out of retirement to find out if the True Detective actors really do share a parent. Here's how Povich laid his offer out:

I just heard about the possibilities. I mean Matthew, I don’t know you. Woody, you’re my pal! But guess what, I would come out of retirement! We could do primetime! DNA! Maury’s back! With Woody and Matthew!

McConaughey politely declined the offer, but was seemingly into the opportunity to chat about his old friend, though possibly in another context however. He said:

I dunno about on your TV show, but I like the way you think.

The reason the two might be brothers is because McConaughey’s mother had admitted to knowing Harrelson’s father intimately, and after timelines were compared, the results were a real possibility the two are related. The excitement of having a new brother that they are already close with is real but for McConaughey, the truth is more complicated than that.

Why Matthew McConaughey Isn't Into Having A Paternity Test

While I was surprised that the Interstellar actor was uninterested in getting answers, McConaughey has explained his apprehension in the past. Harrelson would just be getting a new brother if the paternity test proved it, but for the Oscar winner, his entire truth about his father would be altered, which would be a very emotional experience.

Harrelson’s father’s identity specifically complicates things. The Cheers alum’s father, Charles Harrelson, was a contract killer and was heavily involved in organized crime. This possible shared history makes things even more complex, so it makes even more sense that McConaughey wouldn’t want to damage his own familial perception. Here's how he'd put it previously:

Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.

While the possibility is ever intriguing, these two are currently just enjoying their own created brotherhood without needing a DNA test to assert their close bond. Blood brothers or not, Harrelson and McConaughey are besties for life.

However, there is a possibility the former and future co-stars could change their mind, and I have to admit, a prime time special hosted by Maury Povich would be pretty exciting. The ratings could be astronomical, not to mention social media reactions, as fan curiosity is strong. Maybe doing the show for charity would also be a way to make the experience more meaningful and a strong incentive for the stars. Harrelson might be game, but it would take a lot of convincing for McConaughey. We may never have true answers, but the prospect is interesting enough, and I have to admit, I kind of see the resemblance.

You can see the brothers at heart starring alongside each other in the first season of True Detective, which is currently streaming for Max subscribers. Another, different series starring Harrelson and McConaughey was also recently ordered by AppleTV+, so make sure you have an AppleTV+ subscription for when that oddball comedy finally hits the small screen.