As Yellowstone Fans Wait For Final Episodes, Matthew McConaughey’s Spinoff May Be In Trouble Now

Fans of most scripted TV shows were left in the lurch this fall, thanks to the writers’ and actor’s strikes, but for Yellowstone viewers, the added delay was especially brutal. It’s been over a year since the flagship Taylor Sheridan saga went on hiatus in the middle of its fifth season, but even as we waited for news of its return, we at least were able to take comfort in having Matthew McConaughey’s reported spinoff to look forward to. Now, however, an insider has suggested that the series might be in trouble before it’s even started.

It was February 2023 when Matthew McConaughey was first said to be attached to a new Yellowstone spinoff , just as rumors were starting to circulate about conflict between creator Taylor Sheridan and John Dutton actor Kevin Costner and the final episodes of Yellowstone. However, as negotiations have dragged on — and with apparently still no timetable as to when the project would start — the Academy Award winner is reportedly getting antsy. A source told Life&Style :

No deal has ever taken this long for Matthew. Especially after he won his Oscar, getting folks to meet his asking price has been a breeze.

While no one from Matthew McConaughey’s camp has confirmed any details regarding their talks with Paramount and/or Taylor Sheridan — including whether the 2024 spinoff announced in November is the one the True Detective star would appear in — it would make sense that the popular Texas actor would need to nail down a schedule in order to continue booking work and avoid conflicts.

There’s also been a lot of behind-the-scenes squabbling reported between the Yellowstone mastermind and some of his cast members, which allegedly may not sit well with Matthew McConaughey. The insider further said:

Taylor’s got a reputation for being a jerk with a ‘God complex.’ Matthew doesn’t particularly like behind-the-scenes drama.

In addition to the drama between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan regarding filming schedule, salary and other issues, the actor-turned-writer filed a lawsuit in October against Cole Hauser (who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone) over the logo for Hauser's coffee brand. The matter has since been resolved “with prejudice.”

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of Matthew McConaughey’s presence amid the Dutton cowboys, but at least now Yellowstone fans know when they’ll be able to see the conclusion of Season 5. While the series' conclusion will likely happen without Kevin Costner, who is not expected to return as John Dutton to wrap up his story, the final six offerings are now scheduled to start airing in November 2024. While the cast and crew has yet to return to production, filming will reportedly begin this spring.