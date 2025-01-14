As Mayim Bialik Joins Night Court Alongside Melissa Rauch, She Weighed In On Playing The Big Bang Theory's Amy Again For Upcoming Spinoff

Night Court has been the place to be on the small screen for Big Bang Theory reunions, and the next one in the 2025 TV schedule is wild enough to even eclipse Kunal Nayyar playing Melissa Rauch's love interest in Season 2. Mayim Bialik debuts in the new Season 3 episode on January 14, and she'll be playing... Mayim Bialik! This also marks her first sitcom appearance since she played Amy Farrah Fowler in the series finale of Young Sheldon, and she opened up about potentially reprising her most famous role again in the next Big Bang spinoff.

Bialik appears a highly fictionalized version of herself on Night Court, appearing as Abby's (Melissa Rauch) stalker and packing in some Blossom references. There will be some Big Bang nods as well when the episode airs on NBC (and streams with a Peacock subscription), so it's only natural that the actress would be reflecting on her time as Amy Farrah Fowler. Speaking with TVLine about appearing in the developing Max spinoff starring Kevin Sussman, Bialik said:

I would 100% reprise Amy. I have no qualms about that. I think it would be fantastic. I know that people have such a special attachment to all these characters. I read about it on Deadline like everybody else, but I would love to get a call, sure.

Bialik was clear that she had no more inside information than anybody else who found out about the next Big Bang Theory project by reading about it online, but fans can be encouraged that she's so willing to play Amy again. In fact, other than her controversial stint as a Jeopardy host, she has stayed within the sitcom sphere for the most part since the end of Big Bang. She starred in three seasons of Fox's Call Me Kat before the comedy was cancelled in 2023, and contributed to a few different episodes of Young Sheldon.

That's not to say that Mayim Bialik is exclusively sticking with traditional sitcoms for the foreseeable future, as she also teased to TVLine that she's working on a Blossom reboot that they're "trying to get produced possibly not in a formal sitcom format, which is kind of interesting." She also shared one element of Night Court that was particularly fun for her after Call Me Kat and Young Sheldon, saying:

There's something to the energy of an audience that's really fun. Call Me Kat was never filmed in front of an audience because of COVID, so to get to have that on Night Court was really, really special. It's a huge aspect of energy that you get as a performer from performing in front of a live audience, so very exciting.

Neither Call Me Kat nor Young Sheldon filmed in front of a live studio audience like The Big Bang Theory did, so Night Court was a return to that format for Mayim Bialik as well as a reunion with Melissa Rauch. The Blossom alum also isn't the only guest star to speak about the perks of working in front of a Night Court audience, including Paul Scheer's "dream come true" and Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet Joe Lo Truglio.

Whatever the future holds for Amy Farrah Fowler, you can find Mayim Bialik back in primetime for Night Court's winter premiere on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also find both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon streaming with a Max subscription now.