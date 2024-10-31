'Do You Want A Little Juicy Gossip?' Meghan McCain Admits One Time She Was So Incensed On The View Joy Behar’s Husband Took A Wild Photo Of Her
Release the pic!
It’s been three years since Meghan McCain left The View, and as the popular show continues on the 2024 TV schedule with some different faces at the table, she insists that she’s moved on. However, the struggles she faced on the daytime talk show — and her “long history” with current co-host Ana Navarro — are topics she hasn’t shied away from. The View came up at a recent event, where McCain shared “a little juicy gossip,” and it involved Joy Behar’s husband taking a photo of her.
Meghan McCain participated in a Stand With Women event this week with former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The politician reminded McCain that the last time they’d shared a stage was on The View, and the former co-host had a pretty funny story about how that played out. She told the audience:
It’s not hard to see how Tulsi Gabbard might bump heads with some of The View's more liberal co-hosts, given her own political leanings, and Meghan McCain thought she may have to go to bat for her friend. However, Gabbard apparently held her own against Joy Behar’s strong opinions, and McCain was delighted to see it, she said. There’s reportedly photographic proof of just how worked up the co-host got when watching the two debate, as McCain continued:
Tulsi Gabbard recalled Meghan McCain “jumping up and down with joy” following the segment, and I would love to see this supposedly wild pic. Release the McCain photo!
Meghan McCain has made no secret of how she feels about The View, on which she was a co-host for four years. In July 2021 she opened up about how motherhood and the pandemic influenced her decision to leave the show, but it wasn’t long before she started speaking more candidly about The View’s alleged backstage problems.
As the only conservative on the show, Meghan McCain felt like it was an “extremely isolating” situation, where her colleagues were “uncomfortable” around her and negative stories about her were reportedly leaked to the press. She was involved in heated spats with Joy Behar, and has called out what she says is “toxic mean girl” behavior amongst the co-hosts.
It’s no surprise, then, that Meghan McCain has said there’s “no chance in hell” she’d return to the daytime talk show. You can catch The View at 11 a.m. ET weekdays on ABC.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.