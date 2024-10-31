'Do You Want A Little Juicy Gossip?' Meghan McCain Admits One Time She Was So Incensed On The View Joy Behar’s Husband Took A Wild Photo Of Her

It’s been three years since Meghan McCain left The View, and as the popular show continues on the 2024 TV schedule with some different faces at the table, she insists that she’s moved on . However, the struggles she faced on the daytime talk show — and her “long history” with current co-host Ana Navarro — are topics she hasn’t shied away from. The View came up at a recent event, where McCain shared “a little juicy gossip,” and it involved Joy Behar’s husband taking a photo of her.

Meghan McCain participated in a Stand With Women event this week with former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The politician reminded McCain that the last time they’d shared a stage was on The View, and the former co-host had a pretty funny story about how that played out. She told the audience:

Do you want a little juicy gossip, since it’s just us in here? They were so scared of her. And Tulsi and I were just starting to become friends. And I remember being like, ‘I’m going to need to do defense for this woman because they are going to be so mean to her.’ And then it was like, you can look it up, vultures, so…

It’s not hard to see how Tulsi Gabbard might bump heads with some of The View's more liberal co-hosts, given her own political leanings, and Meghan McCain thought she may have to go to bat for her friend. However, Gabbard apparently held her own against Joy Behar’s strong opinions, and McCain was delighted to see it, she said. There’s reportedly photographic proof of just how worked up the co-host got when watching the two debate, as McCain continued:

We really bonded afterward, but you took Joy [Behar] to task so hard that her husband took a picture of me and I’m literally like [shows her screaming face] afterward.

Tulsi Gabbard recalled Meghan McCain “jumping up and down with joy” following the segment, and I would love to see this supposedly wild pic. Release the McCain photo!

Meghan McCain has made no secret of how she feels about The View, on which she was a co-host for four years. In July 2021 she opened up about how motherhood and the pandemic influenced her decision to leave the show, but it wasn’t long before she started speaking more candidly about The View ’s alleged backstage problems .

As the only conservative on the show, Meghan McCain felt like it was an “extremely isolating” situation, where her colleagues were “uncomfortable” around her and negative stories about her were reportedly leaked to the press. She was involved in heated spats with Joy Behar , and has called out what she says is “toxic mean girl” behavior amongst the co-hosts.

It’s no surprise, then, that Meghan McCain has said there’s “no chance in hell” she’d return to the daytime talk show. You can catch The View at 11 a.m. ET weekdays on ABC.