Meghan McCain Shared (And Deleted) Harsh Words For Kanye West Over Bianca Censori's Sheer Dress On Red Carpet

The 67th annual Grammy Awards telecast was one for the ages — as covered with our Grammys live-blog coverage — especially for showstopping performances and inspiring acceptance speeches. But before the ceremony started, right around when Jaden Smith was first spotted with a house on his head, Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads with possibly the most revealing red carpet walk of any that'll hit the 2025 TV schedule, which sparked some heated words from Meghan McCain.

Meghan McCain Posts And Deletes Kanye West Complaint

While she wasn't on-hand at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the ceremony itself, Meghan McCain appeared to be checking out some version of the pre-show red carpet arrivals. Soon after Ye appeared on the scene with Censori, whose black coat was soon removed to reveal her nearly nude look, the former View star took to social media with the following post:

I just want and have wanted for years for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone. He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.

Quite the first stone to cast out there, though McCain is known for being outspoken and free with her opinions. Even just to catalogue all the comments she's made slamming The View and her thoughts about its co-hosts, it would be an undertaking. So it's perhaps not so surprising that the conservative politico chastised the rapper and his wife for posing for photos dressed as such:

(Image credit: Recording Academy)

In this case, however, the politico pundit actually backtracked on her harsh words for the rapper, deleting the post not too long after it went up. To be sure, that message wasn't replaced by one that championed Censori's dress or called West an upstanding citizen.

Why Meghan McCain Reportedly Deleted The Post

By all means, McCain could have removed the post from existence and advised her team to ignore anyone else's attempts to ask about it. But she instead doubled down on the criticisms, or at least a publicist did. According to EW, when contacted and asked why the post was deleted, the author and blogger's rep apparently sent the following as a response:

She says it was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig.

It's possible Meghan McCain regretted making the "victim" and "hostage" comments about Bianca Censori, considering only the Kanye diss was repeated in the response.

One can only wonder what the occasional Fox News and CNN talking-head would have to say about that lip-reader's translation of West's comments to Censori before she dropped her coat. Or what she would say about Benson Boone's crotch adjustment. There's always next year, I guess.