Meredith And George Had Disaster Sex On Grey's Anatomy. Turns Out Those 'Uncomfortable" Feelings Were Real On Set

Grey’s Anatomy continues to dominate with 21 seasons under its belt on the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s one of the best shows streaming on Netflix. Throughout the medical drama’s run up to today, intense storylines have kept fans on the edge of their seats, even if not every storyline has been a fond one. Just look at the main cast's worst love interests, where Meredith and George sexualized storyline sits squarely onthat list. And the awkwardness between the characters was mirroring what the actors were feeling.

Way back in Season 2 of Grey’s is when the two platonic buddies hooked up, though not particularly out of any kind of romantic love. Which is why things were so disastrous between Meredith and George afterwards. It turns out that things between Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight were basically the same since the two were so close. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Pompeo admitted to just how weird things were after the scene, and it makes me realize how much I don’t want to be an actor:

T.R. and I are such good friends, and we had to do a love scene. We were both crying. We cried,. The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn’t want to do that. I didn’t wanna do it, and when we filmed it, it was so bad.

While sometimes it can be easier for an actor to do intimate scenes with someone that they’re friends with since they know they have the chemistry. But of course, that’s not always the case, and it can make things pretty awkward, as evidenced by how Pompeo and Knight reacted to their scene. Luckily, it was just a one-and-done storyline for Meredith and George, but even so, it wasn’t an easy one to do, and I can just imagine how uncomfortable they felt. At least things were as awkward and uncomfortable both on-screen and off-screen.

That being said, Grey’s has had a lot of uncomfortable storylines and some ships that should have never happened, even if it was brief. But even so, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the series from continuing to be the longest-running primetime medical drama, and while it hasn’t been renewed yet for Season 22, it would be surprising if it didn’t get another one. But it’s possible that a new medical drama could force Grey’s to make some changes, which could drastically change the series.

Regardless, it does make me happy that the series never again forced Meredith and George to become a couple, because not only did it work out for the characters, it worked out for Pompeo and Knight for their own friendship. Meredith’s reunion with George years later in her COVID-induced beach fantasy was as sweet and emotional as ever.

It’s likely that as long as Grey’s Anatomy continues, there will be many more uncomfortable moments to come, whether for the characters or the actors, but unfortunately, that’s the price to pay with television. At least it didn’t seem to dampen both the on-screen and off-screen relationship with Pompeo and Knight. Fans can take a look at the awkward moments themselves with all seasons streaming with a Hulu subscription and Netflix subscription.